Home Entertainment Music

Billy Joel to headline BST festival in only European performance of 2023

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 8:01 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 8:05 am
Billy Joel in concert (Yui Mok/PA)
Billy Joel in concert (Yui Mok/PA)

US singer-songwriter Billy Joel will headline London’s Hyde Park for the 10th anniversary of British Summer Time (BST) festival next year.

The Piano Man singer’s performance on July 7 will be his only European appearance in 2023.

The 73-year-old musician joins the previously announced Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on the BST Hyde Park billing.

The 2023 dates mark the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since the end of their 14-month, global The River Tour, which concluded in Australia in February 2017.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes shortly before the release of Billy Joel: Live At The Yankee Stadium, a film made to celebrate 50 years of the musician.

Joel won his first two Grammy awards at the 21st annual awards ceremony for track Just The Way You Are from his album The Stranger, before collecting a further three in consecutive years.

Billy Joel
Billy Joel on stage at Wembley Arena (Yui Mok/PA)

This year, the BST festival saw Sir Elton John perform as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, The Rolling Stones, who celebrated their 60th anniversary, and global star Adele who brought it home for two emotional shows.

Duran Duran closed the final night with a set of smash hits this year.

The first presale tickets will be available to American Express card members from 10am on Thursday and tickets will go on general sale at 10am on October 6.

