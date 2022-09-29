Sam Smith: We are all learning together when it comes to pronouns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Smith: We are all learning together when it comes to pronouns

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 5:31 pm
Sam Smith performs during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sam Smith performs during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sam Smith has said we are “all learning together” when it comes to using people’s preferred pronouns.

The pop singer, 30, who identifies as non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them, said even they sometimes got people’s pronouns wrong.

They added that people should be praised, not criticised, for correcting their “mistakes” in public.

Speaking to Zane Lowe in the studio on Apple Music 1, Smith said: “I just want to create a safe space for everyone. But also we’re all learning together.

“The pronoun thing is interesting, because mistakes happen. Even me, I make mistakes quite a lot, and it’s an uncomfortable feeling making a mistake.

“Because I’m now working, doing this a lot in terms of people changing their language, editing yourself is great, but I think it’s really good for people to see you mess up…and then correct yourself.

“Because that’s what we’ve got to get used to, because changes in language, they take time to change.

“We need to lean into the uncomfortable feeling of being wrong sometimes, because it’s okay. We’re all in it together.”

Smith – whose tracks include Stay With Me, Too Good At Goodbyes and Unholy – referenced the words of trans actress and activist Laverne Cox, who rose to fame playing Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

They said: “Famously, the incredible Laverne Cox said that to so many people this is a culture war.

“But it’s not a culture war. This is life and death for people, and I think that we all just need to remember that.

“But my job is just to spread the love with it. If I lived a life where I was just getting upset every time someone used the wrong pronoun, I would be very sad, and I’m done with being sad.”

