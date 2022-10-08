Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:09 pm
Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don't have an opinion on a lot of things (David Jensen/PA)
Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don't have an opinion on a lot of things (David Jensen/PA)

Fearne Cotton says she “quite happily doesn’t have an opinion on a lot of things” and that social media is driving people “mad”.

The TV presenter and broadcaster said the world is “a noisy place” and that often she chooses to “tune out of everything”.

Speaking to the i newspaper, Cotton discussed the objectification she suffered throughout her career, wellness, and the negative effects of social media.

Tusk Conservation Awards – London
The TV presenter and broadcaster said the world is 'a noisy place' and that often she chooses to 'tune out of everything' (PA)

Speaking on the latter, she told the i: “It’s a nightmare… we’ve lost the plot.

“We’re driving ourselves mad trying to imbibe all this information, make sense of it, have an opinion. It’s insanity.”

“The world is a noisy place at the moment. Everyone’s pissed off.

“There is a lot of aggression being channelled in the wrong direction for the wrong reasons. So what I do is tune out of everything.

“I’m not going to stand on my social media soapbox arguing about something. I’m not interested.”

She added: “It has somehow become a crime if you don’t have an opinion. I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things. I’m still questioning everything. I think I was questioning too little before.”

Cotton began her career in the late 1990s presenting various children’s television shows for GMTV, CITV and CBBC.

In 2007, she became the first regular female presenter of the Radio 1 Chart Show, going on to present her own Radio 1 show, airing every weekday morning from 2009 to 2015.

She joined BBC Radio 2 in 2016.

In 2018, Cotton began presenting her podcast Happy Place, which has included guests such as Dawn French, Hillary Clinton and Tom Daley.

