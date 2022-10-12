Mel C and Ellie Goulding among winners at Attitude Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mel C and Ellie Goulding among winners at Attitude Awards

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 11:02 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 7:55 am
Melanie C attends the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse, London (Ian West/PA)
Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm and singer Ellie Goulding have been honoured at this year’s Attitude Awards.

The annual event aims to celebrate figures within the LGBTQ+ community and raise money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation.

Prizes were presented at London’s Roundhouse, with American singer Michelle Visage hosting the event.

Chisholm was presented with the honorary gay award by broadcaster Rylan Clark before arriving on stage in a new Jaguar F-Type 75 to perform Spice Girls classic Who Do You Think You Are and her track I Turn To You with Sink The Pink – who received the community award.

Meanwhile Goulding, who received the ally award from radio presenter Adele Roberts, performed a mash-up of her new single Let It Die alongside I Need Your Love.

Attitude Awards – 2022
Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)

During her acceptance speech, the chart-topping singer said: “I believe that it is the minimum of human decency to allow people to be their true selves, love who they love and do both things without harm, danger or oppression.

“The LGBTQ+ community is strong and resilient but the constant attacks from all angles, especially on trans people, is exhausting so now more than ever us allies need to step up to the plate and shout louder than before to protect, support and show love to our fellow human beings.”

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who came second in Strictly Come Dancing last year, were presented with the gamechanger award by Ian “H” Watkins from Steps.

Hit LGBTQ+ drama series Heartstopper won the television award, presented by British comedian Rosie Jones.

TV judge Robert Rinder received the broadcast award from Welsh broadcaster and weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, and Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin was presented with the icon award by Dame Kelly Holmes.

Attitude Awards – 2022
Myleene Klass and drag artist Bimini Bon Boulash at the awards (Ian West/PA)

Arriving from the US, Josh Cavallo collected the man of the year award after becoming Australia’s first openly gay top tier professional footballer.

Among the guests at the ceremony were Olympian Tom Daley, singer Perrie Edwards, and broadcaster Nick Grimshaw.

Darren Styles, publisher of Attitude magazine, said: “The world’s biggest LGBTQ media brand returns to celebrate just some of the LGBTQ+ biggest names from film, TV, music, theatre, the arts and beyond with the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

“Adding extra special pizzazz to an already sensational event, we are pleased to also welcome Cat Burns, Ellie Goulding, Sink The Pink with Melanie C and Lady Blackbird to the stage for a show unlike any other in the UK awards calendar.”

