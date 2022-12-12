Kings of Pop Stock Aitken Waterman to reunite for Channel 5 documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kings of Pop Stock Aitken Waterman to reunite for Channel 5 documentary

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 12:02 am
Matt Aitken, Peter Waterman and Mike Stock holding their Ivor Novello Award (PA)
Matt Aitken, Peter Waterman and Mike Stock holding their Ivor Novello Award (PA)

Pop producers Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman are set to reunite for a Channel 5 documentary featuring interviews with Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan and Simon Cowell.

The trio penned many of the enduring hits of the 1980s and 1990s, and helped launch the careers of some of music’s biggest stars.

The three-part documentary titled Stock Aitken Waterman: Step Back In Time reunites the record producers who dominated the music scene and tells the story of success but also of “fractured relationships and court cases”, Channel 5 said.

Band Aid 2 Bros, Kylie and Jason
Bros twins Matt and Luke with Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan at the London studios of Stock Aitken Waterman for the remake of Feed the World (PA)

The broadcaster said it will include rare and unseen footage telling the inside story about how a handshake outside a London pub brought the talented trio together.

Stock Aitken Waterman penned songs for Minogue, Astley, Bananarama, Dead Or Alive and Donna Summer among others.

Waterman, who was a record promoter and producer at the time, said: “If we had to do it all again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Meanwhile, Stock, who was a songwriter, musician and producer, said: “Only looking back do I realise what a great time it was.”

Aitken, who also was a songwriter, musician and producer, added: “Like us, hate us, but you’ll never change us.”

Hundreds of screaming pop fans
Hundreds of screaming pop fans surrounding the studios of producers Stock Aitken Waterman hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars of Band Aid 89 (Martin Keene/PA)

Greg Barnett, commissioning editor for Channel 5, said: “Stock Aitken Waterman created the soundtrack to the 80s and 90s.

“Without their expertise and talent, the world would not have enjoyed the huge success of artistes such as Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Rick Astley, Bananarama and so many more amazing performers.

“We are delighted to reunite Mike, Matt and Pete to talk exclusively for the first time together on television about their astounding success and the trials and tribulations behind those huge, unforgettable hits.”

Lesley Douglas, founder of production company Lonesome Pine, said: “This series has been a labour of love filled with some of the greatest pop music ever produced, we set out to bring the music to a new audience along with rekindling memories of the 80’s and 90’s for the original fans.

“This series puts Mike, Matt and Pete in their rightful place in the pop music pantheon and thanks to Channel 5 for allowing us the time and space to deliver what we hope is the definitive SAW!”

