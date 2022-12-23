Pink Floyd thank supporters of Ukraine benefit song as it raises £500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pink Floyd thank supporters of Ukraine benefit song as it raises £500,000

By Press Association
December 23, 2022, 9:18 pm
Pink Floyd have thanked all those who supported their Ukrainian charity single Hey, Hey, Rise Up as they announced it has raised £500,000.

The rock band released the song in April this year to help “alleviate the suffering” of the people in the war-torn country.

It marked the first original music recorded by the group as a collective since 1994’s The Division Bell and features David Gilmour and Nick Mason as well as long-time collaborator and bass player Guy Pratt, with musician Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

The song also features vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk, from rock and pop band Boombox, taken from a clip he posted on Instagram where he sings in Kyiv’s Sofiyskaya Square.

The band said in a statement on Friday: “Pink Floyd would like to thank everyone who has supported Hey, Hey, Rise Up.

“The single, recorded on March 30 with Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox, has so far raised over £450,000 to help alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

“David Gilmour and Nick Mason have added £50,000 to make this up to £500,000 which will be distributed to humanitarian charities.”

The charities the money will be donated to are: Hospitallers, a Ukrainian voluntary paramedic organisation; Kharpp, which helps refugees in Ukraine and as they arrive in Poland; Livyj Bereh, which provides supplies and the reconstruction of houses and schools; Kyiv Volunteer, which provides aid and feeds civilians; and Vostok SOS who help victims of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The band also encouraged people to donate to the groups directly, adding: “Season’s Greetings to you all and Slava Ukraini.”

Guitarist and vocalist Gilmour, who has a Ukrainian daughter-in-law and grandchildren, previously said the group had been “feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers”.

The musician, 76, explained when the charity song was announced that he had approached Khlyvnyuk after seeing the video he shared to Instagram in which he is heard singing a patriotic Ukrainian protest song, The Red Viburnum In The Meadow, as he thought it was a “powerful moment” which he wanted to put music to.

The title of the Pink Floyd track is taken from the last line of the song.

The video for the new song has been filmed by director and screenwriter Mat Whitecross and the cover artwork for the single features a painting of a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, by Cuban artist Yosan Leon.

The flower is said to be a reference to the woman who confronted Russian soldiers telling them to take seeds from her and to carry them in their pockets so when they died, sunflowers would grow.

