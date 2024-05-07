Two men in court after £32k cocaine and heroin bust near Alness

Two men have appeared in court after a police raid uncovered £32,000 worth of cocaine and heroin at a property near Alness.

Jason Jaffray, 41, and 29-year-old Haseeb Imran appeared in the dock during a private hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court last Wednesday.

Jaffray – a resident of the Ross and Cromarty area – and Imran, of Ilford, east London, each face two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Imran is also accused of three other charges including possession of a controlled drug, breach of bail conditions, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both men made no plea, were committed for further examination and released on bail to re-appear on a date that is still to be confirmed.

£32,000 of cocaine and heroin along with cash all confiscated by police

The two men’s court appearance came after the police raided a property in the Milnafua area around 10am on Tuesday April 30.

Officers arrived on the scene with a warrant allowing them to search the address, where cocaine and heroin worth up to £32,000 and cash were discovered.

Following the operation, Detective Inspector Andy Bilton of Police Scotland’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We remain committed to disrupting county lines drug dealing activities in our Highland communities,” the Det Insp said.

Intelligence is helping to target suspected drug dealers

“We will continue to target drug dealers through local and national intelligence gathering as well as operational and enforcement activity.

“The public have a role to play in this by reporting drug misuse and associated criminality to us so that we can investigate.

“Anyone with any information regarding drug dealing or county lines activities in their area are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.