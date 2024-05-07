Two men in court after £32k cocaine and heroin bust near Alness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men in court after £32k cocaine and heroin bust near Alness

Jason Jaffray and Haseeb Imran appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court after the police swooped into a Highland property where they made the discovery.

By Bryan Rutherford
The men appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Two men have appeared in court after a police raid uncovered £32,000 worth of cocaine and heroin at a property near Alness.

Jason Jaffray, 41, and 29-year-old Haseeb Imran appeared in the dock during a private hearing at Inverness Sheriff Court last Wednesday.

Jaffray – a resident of the Ross and Cromarty area – and Imran, of Ilford, east London, each face two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Imran is also accused of three other charges including possession of a controlled drug, breach of bail conditions, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Both men made no plea, were committed for further examination and released on bail to re-appear on a date that is still to be confirmed.

£32,000 of cocaine and heroin along with cash all confiscated by police

The two men’s court appearance came after the police raided a property in the Milnafua area around 10am on Tuesday April 30.

Officers arrived on the scene with a warrant allowing them to search the address, where cocaine and heroin worth up to £32,000 and cash were discovered.

Following the operation, Detective Inspector Andy Bilton of Police Scotland’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We remain committed to disrupting county lines drug dealing activities in our Highland communities,” the Det Insp said.

Intelligence is helping to target suspected drug dealers

“We will continue to target drug dealers through local and national intelligence gathering as well as operational and enforcement activity.

“The public have a role to play in this by reporting drug misuse and associated criminality to us so that we can investigate.

“Anyone with any information regarding drug dealing or county lines activities in their area are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

