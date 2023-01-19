Madonna adds second London tour date following ‘overwhelming demand’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Madonna has added a second London show to her global tour featuring her greatest hits from four decades following “overwhelming pre-sale demand”.

The Queen of Pop will visit 35 cities during Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in Canada on July 15 and will be followed by stops across North America.

The 64-year-old will then cross over to Europe, where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the autumn.

The tour was expected to include just one performance at The O2 in London on October 14, as well as shows in Barcelona, Paris and Stockholm, and will finish at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 1.

However, it was announced on Thursday that the pop megastar will also take to the stage at London’s O2 on October 15 in back-to-back performances.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour also features special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.

Announcing the global tour on Tuesday, Madonna shared a black and white video which featured DJ Diplo, actor Jack Black and rapper Lil Wayne, and culminated with comedian Amy Schumer daring the global superstar to go on tour.

– Tickets for Madonna: The Celebration Tour go on sale on January 20 at https://www.madonna.com/