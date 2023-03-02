Zara Larsson says she feels ‘a little entitled’ to success and winning a Grammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Zara Larsson says she feels ‘a little entitled’ to success and winning a Grammy

By Press Association
March 2, 2023, 2:13 pm
Singer Zara Larsson said if she wins a Grammy she will think “finally” as she is a “little entitled” to receive the prestigious music award (Ian West/PA)
Singer Zara Larsson said if she wins a Grammy she will think “finally” as she is a “little entitled” to receive the prestigious music award (Ian West/PA)

Zara Larsson has said if she wins a Grammy she will think “finally”, as she feels a “little entitled” to success in the music industry.

The 25-year-old pop star has won Swedish music awards, called the Grammis, and MTV Europe Music Awards as well as being nominated for Brit Awards.

She has also had one UK number one single with Symphony through her collaboration with British electronic music group Clean Bandit.

Larsson’s other songs such as Lush Life and I Would Like have made it to the top 10 in the charts as has her second studio album So Good.

When asked what her ambitions are on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, she said “world domination” before laughing.

Larsson added she wanted a number one album “everywhere” along with a stadium tour as fans want to “experience you live”, and a helicopter.

When asked the level of success she wants she replied (international superstar) ‘Beyonce’, before adding: “What is it like to be Beyonce? What is that life like? I don’t think we even can imagine that. I honestly don’t know.

“Imagine being on top of the world and being the celebrity of celebrities … and even people who are not specifically her fans would be on their best behaviour if she walked into the room.”

Beyonce has the most wins of any artist at the Grammys following a ceremony in February where she reached 32 gongs.

Larsson was also asked about her confidence in saying “world domination”. She said: “I think I’m a little entitled to success and I think if I ever let’s say get a Grammy I won’t feel like ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening’ – it’s more like ‘Finally, it took long enough’.”

She added that success is about “grit” and “putting in the work” and told Dragons’ Den star and businessman Steven Bartlett that her perception of fame has changed.

Larsson said: “Since I first understood what fame was, I always said ‘I’m going to be more famous than Elvis Presley’.

“And actually now when I’m older, I don’t think anybody wants to be as famous as Elvis Presley or more famous.

“I do think it’s also a form of a prison, you can’t actually go out and meet people because they already have a version of you in their head, you’re never meeting someone for the first time.”

She first rose to fame as the 2008 winner of Talang, the Swedish version of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), when she was 10 by singing Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On.

Larsson also said the public has “opinions of your private life” and fame is not all “glitz and glamour”.

She also said success to her in the future could just be about being “happy”, making music and perhaps acting in films.

Elsewhere, she added it was “strange” that the music industry is dominated by men who are 30 years older.

Larsson added: “I think because the big positions are being held by men, they are probably the ones making those advances.

“I don’t think it happens as much for young boys with women because there isn’t that many women in those seats … it doesn’t exist, that many women on top.”

The Diary Of A CEO podcast is available on YouTube.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented