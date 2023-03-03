Kalush Orchestra release first song in the English language

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kalush Orchestra release first song in the English language

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 10:01 am
Kalush Orchestra (Katrin Oleynik/PA)
Kalush Orchestra (Katrin Oleynik/PA)

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra have released Changes, their first song in the English language.

The Ukrainian folk-rap group won last year’s Eurovision song contest in Turin, Italy, and have since performed at Glastonbury Festival and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Speaking about the band’s latest release, frontman Oleh Psiuk said: “This is a song about our home – where we live and how we have learned to protect it.

Kalush Orchestra have released a new song, their first in the English language (Katrin Oleynik/PA)

“We continue to live even when danger looms over us.

“The house may change with us, but what is really important and native to our traditions always remains.”

The new track, Changes, and its accompanying music video take inspiration from Ukrainian folklore, and include reference to the ongoing Russian invasion.

The video, which was shot in Poland, is set in a house and its surrounding land – with members of the band dressed in various costumes to portray fairytale characters.

A number of folkloric characters feature throughout the video, including hairy giant Chugaister, mystical guardians Womber and Stomber and representatives of the mystical world, divination and magic KilimWoman and KilimMan.

At the beginning of the newly released track, the voice of KilimWoman can be heard and the mystical character later appears in the video.

The band have also suggested that KilimWoman will appear in more of their upcoming projects.

In relation to the ongoing war with Russia, various points in the video show explosions and plumes of black smoke, as well as shells and rockets flying overhead and eventually hovering above the house itself.

Of the video, director Leonid Kolosovsky said: “This is a story about the magical characters of the Kalush Orchestra family.

The video for Changes features a number of fairytale characters (Katrin Oleynik/PA)

“Each member of this family has their own superpower and their own way of defending the house.

“Someone by prayer, someone by deed, someone by truth, someone by spirituality, and someone by magic.

“As is usually the case in the family, all members of the family are very different and, in some places, even opposite – but they are together and each of them loves their home.”

Kalush Orchestra are set to perform a number of shows across the coming year, where they will continue their ongoing efforts to raise money for war-torn Ukraine.

Following their win at Eurovision 2022, the band will travel to Liverpool in May where the 2023 international music show is being hosted on behalf of Ukraine after the European Broadcasting Union concluded it could not safely organise the event amid the Russian invasion.

Although pop duo Tvorchi will represent Ukraine at the song contest, Kalush Orchestra are also set to give a performance during the grand final at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena on May 13.

Last month, Kalush Orchestra released their track Shchedryi Vechir, alongside a new music video featuring The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Tickets for Kalush Orchestra’s upcoming performances in Europe and America are on sale now.

