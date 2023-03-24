TikTok returns as Eurovision Song Contest partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

TikTok returns as Eurovision Song Contest partner

By Press Association
Eurovision Song Contest branding at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (PA)
Eurovision Song Contest branding at St George’s Hall in Liverpool (PA)

TikTok will be the official entertainment partner for the Eurovision Song Contest for a second year.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) selected the social media platform to livestream the competition as well as release exclusive performances and behind-the-scenes content.

It comes as the UK Parliament said on Thursday that it will block the Chinese-owned app from its devices and networks over security concerns.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Kalush Orchestra, who won the Eurovision Song Contest last year. (Yui Mok/PA)

Martin Osterdahl, the EBU’s executive supervisor for Eurovision, said: “Millions of new Eurovision Song Contest fans discovered the event through TikTok last year and we know millions more will be excited by this year’s extra special event in Liverpool.

“Both the Eurovision Song Contest and TikTok provide an international platform for discovering fresh new music and artists and we look forward to working together in creating more huge hits in 2023.”

TikTok is also partnering with Visit Liverpool after the city was chosen to host the contest on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

The social media app will promote busking sites in the city and host performances in the Eurovision Village – the official fanzone on Friday May 12 from 6.30pm.

Susan Finnegan, Culture Liverpool commercial director, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with TikTok, showcasing our iconic city on a global stage and telling the authentic story of Liverpool through the eyes of visitors – the content creators.

“Partnering with such an influential brand has the power to accelerate our destination positioning, and therefore support the growth of our glorious visitor economy sector.”

Rich Waterworth, TikTok general manager operations Europe, said: “We’ve seen Eurovision legends start their journeys on TikTok – like the UK’s Sam Ryder – and Eurovision songs thrive on the platform well beyond the contest itself, like Maneskin’s Zitti E Buoni.

“We can’t wait to see what Eurovision 2023 has in store.”

British TikTok star Ryder, 33, was runner-up in 2022 to Ukrainian folk rap band Kalush Orchestra.

TikTok is owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, which argues that it does not share data with China, but Beijing’s intelligence legislation requires firms to help the Communist Party when requested.

Following the Government announcing earlier in the week it was banning TikTok from official devices, the House of Commons and Lords said it would also be barred across the Palace of Westminster.

A spokesman for Parliament said TikTok “will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network”.

“Cyber security is a top priority for Parliament, however we do not comment on specific details of our cyber or physical security controls, policies or incidents.”

TikTok called the move “misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions” about the company and said it is “disappointed” by not being “offered any opportunity to address concerns and only ask to be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors”.

The platform added: “We have begun implementing a comprehensive plan to further protect our European user data, which includes storing UK user data in our European data centres and tightening data access controls, including third-party independent oversight of our approach.”

A spokesperson for the BBC, which is organising this year’s Eurovision as national broadcaster, said: “The BBC takes the safety and security of our systems, data and people incredibly seriously.

“We constantly review activity on third-party platforms – including TikTok – and will continue to do so.”

The BBC allows staff to use the app on corporate devices for editorial and marketing purposes.

It said it will continue to use TikTok to promote its content, including news stories, but will be regularly assessing the situation.

TikTok will livestream the two Eurovision semi-finals – on Tuesday May 9 and Thursday May 13 – as well as the grand final on Saturday May 13.

