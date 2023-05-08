Paul O’Grady makes posthumous appearance in film to mark Eurovision opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul O’Grady makes posthumous appearance in film to mark Eurovision opening

By Press Association
Paul O'Grady makes posthumous appearance in film to mark Eurovision opening
Paul O'Grady makes posthumous appearance in film to mark Eurovision opening

Paul O’Grady is among a host of famous faces appearing in a special short film to mark the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest and welcome the world to Liverpool.

The late comedian and TV stalwart, originally from Birkenhead, Merseyside, took part in the film to show his pride in his home region – which is taking on competition hosting duties in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine.

The project was one of the last things O’Grady filmed before his death, and his posthumous appearance has been approved by his family and friends.

He died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on March 28 at the age of 67.

O’Grady appears in the film, titled Welcome To Liverpool,  and is seen preparing his home in anticipation of Eurovision’s arrival, vacuuming while holding one of his beloved dogs.

Other famous faces include Wirral-born TV baker Paul Hollywood, actor Ricky Tomlinson, Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin and Drag Race UK contestant Sister Sister among others.

Paul O'Grady death
The project was one of the last things O'Grady filmed before his death, and his posthumous appearance has been approved by his family and friends

The film will open the first Eurovision semi-final and the 2023 contest when it airs tomorrow at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It begins with the moment a young Liverpudlian boy discovers that his home city is set to host the 2023 contest.

He travels across the city telling his family, friends, neighbours that the world-famous competition is arriving.

The film can now be watched in full online.

