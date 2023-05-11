Eurovision hopeful wants to prove Finnish music can achieve global success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision hopeful wants to prove Finnish music can achieve global success

By Press Association
Finland’s Kaarija sits in a mobile sauna during a press interview ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Finland’s Kaarija sits in a mobile sauna during a press interview ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eurovision hopeful Kaarija has said he wants to win the contest to prove songs in the Finnish language can have international success.

The singer, 29, has captured the attention of the voting public with his luminous green bolero-style jacket and riotous song, Cha Cha Cha, which goes from metal to hyperpop in less than three minutes.

He faces stiff competition during Saturday’s grand final from other Nordic countries including Loreen from Sweden, Alessandra from Norway and Reiley from Denmark.

Eurovision 2023
Finland’s Kaarija in his mobile sauna outside the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency from inside his mobile sauna parked outside the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, the Helsinki-born musician said: “In Finland many people are thinking that if you go to Eurovision with a Finnish song that song can’t win.

“I want to do that and say to Finnish people that yes, it is possible to do that thing. And of course, I want to do something new. I want to be the first artist who does that.

“Of course in Finland we have bands and artists who do that and make concerts in Europe but I want to do that huge.”

Kaarija, who is also a semi-professional gambler outside of his career in music, stopped short of giving odds on his own victory but suggested it would be tight with Sweden.

“Hard question because I think Loreen is now the top one,” he said.

“Of course I have a chance. I don’t know how big my chance is but I hope I have some chance to win.”

Eurovision 2023
Kaarija during the first Eurovision semi-final (Peter Byrne/PA)

He also revealed his pre-final ritual will include breathing exercises and listening to rock band Rammstein, whose logo he has tattooed on his chest.

“I try to relax and breathe slowly,” he said.

“Sometimes I listen to Rammstein’s music to give me power and energy.

“Then we put our hands together and, ‘One, two, three’ and we say, ‘Paalla’, which means ‘Game on’.”

Kaarija has received much support from his home nation, where the stone men statues outside Helsinki Central Station have been dressed in his trademark green outfit.

He said: “Of course it feels great but I don’t want to think about these things too much. I try to put my focus only on the final and do my best.”

