Huw Edwards and Katya Adler join BBC Proms 2023 presenting line-up

By Press Association
Conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson with the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra during their performance at the BBC Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)
Conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson with the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra during their performance at the BBC Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)

Veteran BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards and the BBC’s Europe editor Katya Adler have joined the TV presenting line-up for the Proms 2023.

After more than a decade Edwards returns to host the prestigious concerts, presenting a Prom with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra under composer Ryan Wigglesworth featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No 9 in D minor – which will be broadcast on the night of the performance from the Royal Albert Hall on July 23.

Edwards will also present a Prom featuring the Sinfonia of London orchestra under John Wilson and former BBC Young Musician winner and pianist Benjamin Grosvenor.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Edwards said: “A Welsh person loving music is hardly news. But my love of music started at a very young age with piano lessons and I never looked back.

“To have the opportunity of introducing an incredible programme including the world-famous hymn to unity that is Beethoven’s Ode To Joy, performed by some of the best in the business – this is something I really look forward to.”

Meanwhile, Adler makes her Proms debut during the summer season, presenting a Prom featuring the BBC National Orchestra of Wales under Tadaaki Otaka that includes Beethoven’s Symphony No 5.

She will also introduce the Prom which features the debut of South Korean star Bomsori, alongside the BBC Philharmonic under Anja Bihlmaier.

Women in Film and TV Awards 2019 – London
Katya Adler is making her Proms debut (Ian West/PA)

Adler said: “Everyone knows Beethoven’s Symphony No 5. I love and admire its staying power, the fact that generation after generation, it remains so popular, like many other works in the repertoire.

“I’m really excited about presenting the Proms. Hopefully, audiences at home will be as inspired as I am when listening to this spine-tingling piece, and to the other works on this wonderful programme.”

The First Night will be presented by Clive Myrie on July 14, while the Last Night Of The Proms will be presented by Katie Derham on September 9.

Suzy Klein, head of BBC Arts and Classical Music, said: “Huw and Katya are such familiar faces on our screens because of their roles on BBC News and I’m excited to see them bring that context and understanding to this year’s Proms.

“They’re both classical music fans and aficionados and I can’t wait for audiences to see this lesser known side to them as presenters.”

The BBC said the full TV and radio presenter line-up for the BBC Proms 2023 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the BBC Proms are on sale now

bbc.co.uk/proms

.

