Beyonce kicks off first London show with gratitude during dazzling disco party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce kicks off first London show with gratitude during dazzling disco party

By Press Association
Beyonce performing during her Renaissance world tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA)
Beyonce performing during her Renaissance world tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA)

Beyonce said “I can’t believe this is my job” as she dazzled on the first London night of her Renaissance world tour.

The pop superstar told fans “I love you” as she opened the first of five nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before plunging into a number of ballads including favourite 1+1.

It was a family affair for the global superstar, who brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage leading a troupe of dancers during My Power and Black Parade – with fans shouting “Hey Miss Carter” as she left the stage to a standing ovation – while her husband and rapper Jay Z had the crowd in raptures when he arrived to watch from the VIP box.

Kardashians star Kris Jenner also had the arena clapping and cheering when she arrived to watch the Monday night performance, walking around the VIP box and waving at fans.

Beyonce performing during her Renaissance world tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Beyonce performing during her Renaissance world tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA)

Beyonce began her almost three-hour set with gratitude, saying: “I just want to thank you guys, because y’all are the reason I am living my dream with your support and loyalty and I’m so grateful.

“I can’t believe this is my job, thank you.”

During the show, the Grammy-winning singer performed hit tracks from her dance-focused seventh studio album Renaissance, including favourites Alien Superstar and Cuff It.

She also delivered a tribute to Tina Turner, singing River Deep Mountain High, telling fans: “You know how much I love Tina Turner”, finishing the song with a sign of the cross before blowing a kiss to the sky.

Turner, who died aged 83 last week, duetted with Beyonce in 2008 at the Grammys, performing a rendition of her hit song Proud Mary.

To fans’ delight, the 41-year-old also revisited her back catalogue, delivering powerful renditions of classic tracks including Crazy In Love, Run The World (Girls), Partition and Love On Top – with the crowd impressing the superstar as they sang the lyrics back to her a cappella.

Beyonce said: “Definitely the loudest so far, am I going to get in trouble?”

The tracks were paired with Beyonce’s signature sassy choreographed routines, with theatrics which included her appearing in a glittery clam shell during new track Virgo’s Groove, a moving walkway on stage, fireworks, a giant horse prop and futuristic video projections.

Beyonce performing during her Renaissance world tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Beyonce performing during her Renaissance world tour at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA)

She also worked her way through an array of extravagant outfit changes, including a sparkly silver leotard with thigh-high iridescent boots, a red glittery jumpsuit with matching hat, and a blue full-length floaty number for the ballad songs.

The seven-part disco party delighted energetic fans who danced and sang along throughout the performance, and particularly enjoyed moments of fun which included Beyonce wrapped up in a silver duvet during song Cosy and vogue-ing during Break My Soul.

She kicked off the first of the UK dates of her tour in Cardiff last Wednesday before moving to Edinburgh and Sunderland, expecting to deliver her last London show on June 4.

The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years, and saw her kick off with an explosive show in Stockholm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks