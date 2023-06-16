Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner during London performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hans Zimmer proposes to his partner during London performance

By Press Association
Hans Zimmer has proposed to his partner on stage in London, telling the audience: ‘This is the woman I love, apparently she loves me’ (Doug Peters/PA)
Hans Zimmer has proposed to his partner on stage in London, telling the audience: 'This is the woman I love, apparently she loves me' (Doug Peters/PA)

Hans Zimmer has proposed to his partner on stage in London, telling the audience: “This is the woman I love, apparently she loves me.”

The Oscar-winning composer, 65, made the public declaration on Thursday night during his performance at London’s O2 arena which caused roaring applause from the audience.

As his Hans Zimmer Live show was drawing to a close, he brought his partner on stage, telling the audience: “There’s one more thing. So this is the woman I love, apparently she loves me.”

Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer performs at The O2 Arena in London on the first date of his European tour. Picture date: Tuesday March 22, 2022
Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer (James Manning/PA)

Addressing her directly he said: “Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?

“Will you marry me?”

The audience then erupted into applause and rose to their feet as the couple embraced once another after she appeared to accept.

He added: “Things are working out well, The backdoor is locked. Everything is good.

“I’ve got this one little number left. It’s intimate in its insignificance but maybe not so insignificant and maybe I quite like it,” before performing his classic song Time which featured in the 2010 mind-bending thriller Inception to end the show.

Zimmer played the piano for the piece as his partner sat beside him.

Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer performs at The O2 Arena in London on the first date of his European tour. Picture date: Tuesday March 22, 2022
Composer Hans Zimmer was performing at The O2 Arena in London when he proposed to his partner (James Manning/PA)

At one stage during the concert, he took to the floor with one of his musicians to play guitar amongst the crowds with Zimmer pausing briefly near the front rows to share a hug and kiss with his partner.

He later clarified that it was not just some “random woman” in the audience he was embracing.

Throughout the show, he led his band and the Ukrainian Odessa Orchestra as they treated fans to a host of songs which he has composed for hit films including Gladiator, Pirates Of The Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar and the James Bond film No Time To Die.

The show also featured a carefully curated routine of laser lights and beams to create an orchestral show like no other.

Zimmer spent time throughout the night introducing and praising his musicians and stage crew, including paying a special tribute to the Ukrainian orchestra.

“I would really to thank our orchestra because our orchestra is special, our orchestra is from Odessa in Ukraine”, he said.

Hans Zimmer, Thirteen Lives Special Screening, Leicester Square, London, UK, 18 July 2022, Photo by Richard Goldschmidt
Hans Zimmer has been nominated for 12 Oscars and won two for best score (Richard Goldschmidt/ALamy/PA)

“I think it takes enormous courage to sit here, smile at you, play without flaw for three hours while you do not know what’s going on at home and everything is going on at home.”

One of the performers also waved a Ukrainian flag on stage as the musicians took their final bows.

The German composer, who has spent many years living and working in the UK, showed great affection to the London crowd on the night saying at point: “It’s nice to be home”.

In his closing speech after performing songs from The Lion King including the Circle Of Life, which received a standing ovation, Zimmer became emotional as he said: “You were an incredible audience. I’m really sorry but tonight I’m really moved, you’ve really moved me and that’s amazing.”

The musician has been nominated for 12 Oscars and won two for best score for the classic 1994 Disney film as well as the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster Dune, which also featured in the show.

The composer divorced his first wife model Vicki Carolin, with whom he has a daughter, in 1992 and in 2020, Zimmer reportedly filed for divorce from his second wife Suzanne, with whom he shares three children.

His tour, Hans Zimmer Live, continues in the UK and Europe until June 25.

[[title]]

[[text]]

