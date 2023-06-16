Kaleb Cooper, breakout star of Clarkson’s Farm, announces live theatre tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kaleb Cooper, breakout star of Clarkson’s Farm, announces live theatre tour

By Press Association
Kaleb Cooper, the breakout star of Jeremy Clarkson’s popular farming documentary, has announced his first ever live theatre tour.

The World According To Kaleb will see the young farmer leave his home of Chipping Norton for a 33-day national tour next year.

Cooper shot to fame in the Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm, which saw him give direct and no-nonsense advice to the former Top Gear presenter.

He became a fan favourite during his often-frustrating quest to teach Clarkson about farming, as well as his amusing comments on life, the universe and everything in between.

Cooper told the PA news agency that ever since the launch of the first series in 2021 he had been more and more in demand outside his home town.

“I’m a firm believer, if I want to go out there and learn something, you’ve got to go out then and go full, head down, go for it,” he said.

“Yes, it’s a fear, or you know, a nervousness thing, but I think I’m a firm believer of… going towards it and facing your fear with brave shoulders.”

He said he was excited to take his show on the road, and interact with fellow farmers around the country.

“Hopefully some of the farmers will come out and have a good enjoyable day watching the show,” he told PA.

“And I can have a chat to them after and see what their soil types are, what type of crops they grow in, are they struggling with the rain, what type of cattle they have.”

He added: “I think I think of the world very differently from, for example, someone living in the city who just literally works nine to five job.

“I don’t work, I don’t have a job. I don’t believe that I have a job. What I do for a living, it’s a way of life.”

Cooper was recently invited to a meeting on farming at Downing Street, and met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which he described as a “remarkable experience”.

“I must admit when I got the invite, I was like ‘wow, I don’t think I can really turn this down’,” he said.

“Just to go and be a face of the farming industry. I got my points across to the PM, which we said in private and, you know, I believe that he’s listening to farmers.”

He added that he hoped that Mr Sunak would come along to one of his tour shows, but that he would not be offering him a discount.

Kaleb Cooper (Plank PR/PA)

“I’m gonna send him the ticket link,” he said.

At the shows, Cooper will give audiences the chance to participate in some interesting rural pastimes, as well as highlighting some of the many challenges that British farmers face today and sharing thoughts on how to make a difference and support them.

Fans can expect Cooper to rattle off his famously strong views on many things – including sheep, goats, New York City, personal style, and Clarkson.

Cooper told PA that his co-star still “doesn’t listen to anyone”, but acknowledged that he “knew a thing or two” about farming.

“In every industry, you learn everything. He knows television – that’s his industry, that’s where he’s been working for so long,” he told PA.

“When you go into another industry, it’s another thing to learn and of course he’s been doing it for four years now.

“So if I said he hadn’t learned anything, I’d be wrong.”

He added: “I’ll give him a ticket for the tour and then he can come and learn a bit more.”

The World According To Kaleb tour kicks off at Cheltenham’s Everyman Theatre on 25-27 January 2024 and continues through March.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via: www.kaleblive.com

