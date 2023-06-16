Blondie star Debbie Harry on how technology has evolved performing for artists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blondie star Debbie Harry on how technology has evolved performing for artists

By Press Association
Debbie Harry signs copies of her new book Face It at Waterstones Piccadilly in London. PA Images Photo. Picture date: Friday October 18, 2019. The book details her rise to fame and the often-fraught history of new wave band Blondie. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA
Blondie star Debbie Harry has said she does not mind how technology has changed performing, but questioned how it has emboldened people on the internet.

The singer, 77, started out playing the New York underground scene before becoming one of the biggest stars of the punk scene, working alongside artists such as The Ramones, Television, Talking Heads, Iggy Pop and David Bowie.

Harry is set to return to Glastonbury at Worthy Farm in Somerset on June 25 for the third time after playing at Coachella earlier this year.

Debbie Harry of Blondie (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked if she minded the phones capturing every moment at the the Southern Californian desert-based music festival, she told The Times: “I’m not complaining about the way that technology has changed our way of performing — I just happen to have known something different.

“Technology is great, but I sort of wonder about everybody having an opinion.

“Everybody is entitled to an opinion, but some of them aren’t worth shit, you know?”

Harry often frequented the New York music club CBGB and said performing there without everyone documenting every movement helped her as an early artist.

“I remember performing on stage at CBGB and thinking to myself, ‘I’m really having a great time and no one’s ever going to see this except these 25 people that are here’,” she said

“It was a great way to learn to perform — I wasn’t being microscopically observed.”

American singing star Debbie Harry (PA)

Despite having to navigate the occasional debauchery of the music world of her era, she does not think that artists these days are taking it easy.

“There are always risk-takers — look at Beyonce. I don’t know if she’s been encouraged to take chances, but she takes chances,” she said.

“And she’s big enough that, you know, people are interested.”

Blondie will be performing on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury after Yusuf/Cat Stevens, who are playing the “legend” slot.

Reflecting on playing the slot, she said: “We’ve earned it. We’re still playing music and being creative and that’s the essence of it all, isn’t it?”

