Paul McCartney’s daughter Stella pays Father’s Day tribute to her ‘rock’

By Press Association
Stella McCartney (Ian West/PA)
Stella McCartney (Ian West/PA)

Stella McCartney said her father, Sir Paul McCartney, is her “rock” as she paid tribute to him on Father’s Day.

The fashion designer marked a “double celebration” as Sunday was also The Beatles star’s 81st birthday.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “My father has been there next to me every step of the way with advice and support, but most of all love. I know to the world he is an icon but on this day of double celebration, I call him Dad.

“I see him for who he truly is… My rock. My rock ‘n roll rock! I love you and always will. Thank you for making my life better every single day.

“To all the brave and brilliant dads out there, we celebrate you and all the Stella (sic) family fathers that deserve a shout out… Stay kind and in love always… x Stella.”

She is among the four adult children – who also include Heather, Mary and James – that Sir Paul had with his late first wife, vegetarian food entrepreneur Linda Eastman.

Sir Paul also has another daughter, Beatrice, with second wife Heather Mills. He has been married to his third wife, Nancy Shevell, since 2011.

On Instagram, the singer-songwriter wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads in the world (including me!)⁣

“Thanks for the birthday wishes. Here’s hoping everyone else can join in the celebrations – Paul.”

Other celebrities paying tribute to their fathers included David Beckham and his former Spice Girl turned fashion designer wife Victoria, who have four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The former England footballer wrote: “My biggest success & biggest love is my family thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad (I know kids sorry) and secondly dad really loves you all more than you can imagine keep being yourselves and keep dreaming.”

The 48-year-old also posted images of himself with his children at different moments in their lives along with a picture of Victoria.

Romeo, who announced on Saturday that he had signed a one-year deal with football team Brentford B following an impressive loan spell, also wrote in an Instagram story that his father is the “most talented and amazing dad”.

Other famous faces reflected on the loss of a father, including TV chef Nigella Lawson, daughter of former chancellor Nigel Lawson who died in April this year, and wife of late writer John Diamond.

Lawson wrote: “As the mother of children who had to grow up without a father, I know how difficult Father’s Day can be, and for so many reasons. But for those for whom today is indeed one of celebration, Happy Father’s Day!”

She also shared a recipe for a chocolate peanut butter fudge sundae on Instagram.

Take Me Out and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness posted images of the Father’s Day cards his children made for him, and told his social media followers: “Absolutely buzzing! My children all drew things I like.

“Not sure if my son did me playing golf or (something) else? Either way I like it!

“Thank you Leo, Penelope and Felicity. Daddy loves you, his cards and present!

“Felicity did me a blue heart because I told her it’s one of my favourite colours and Penelope drew me the Top Gear logo.

“Big up to all the Fart-hers out there!”

Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow wished a “happy Father’s Day” to her current husband Brad Falchuk, a co-creator of American Horror Story, and ex-spouse Chris Martin along with her late father Bruce Paltrow.

Coldplay frontman Martin, who shares two children – Apple and Moses – with the Oscar-winning actress, married her in 2003 and they have remained close since the split.

In March 2014, the pair announced they were embarking on a “conscious uncoupling” and finalised their divorce in 2016.

