Charlotte Church recalls meeting David Bowie with her mother as a teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Charlotte Church recalls meeting David Bowie with her mother as a teenager

By Press Association
Charlotte Church recalls meeting David Bowie with her mother as a teenager (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Charlotte Church recalls meeting David Bowie with her mother as a teenager (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Charlotte Church says that as an adult she would have “talked the hind legs off a donkey” to David Bowie, as she recalled meeting him as a teenager.

The Welsh singer, 37, said although she had not been a fan of the musician at the time, her mother had insisted she take a picture with him.

Church said that as a “slightly awkward” 14-year-old, she had largely been “on receive” while meeting multiple famous faces.

The singer’s first album, Voice Of An Angel, came out when she was 12 after doing “bits and bobs” for TV and changed her family’s life.

‘Showtime at The Stadium’ Charlotte Church
Church found success at an early age (Barry Batchelor/PA)

Speaking on Rob Brydon’s Brydon & podcast, Church discussed her career experiences, including the slew of celebrities and world leaders she had met.

“I met David Bowie at the (2000) MTV Music Awards… when I was 14 in New York. I had just presented an award to Eminem,” she said.

“It was me and my mum… (who) was a really big Bowie fan.

“I am now consequently a massive Bowie fan but I wasn’t at the time. And he was there backstage… just chatting to somebody else.

“My mum tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘Oh, can you have a photo with my daughter?’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, sure’. (So) he had a little photo with me (on) my mother’s disposable camera.”

She continued: “He was just lovely you know, again, it’s because I was a kid. As an adult now meeting all these people, I would have talked the hind legs off a donkey to him.

“I would have been so curious and fascinated… but as a slightly awkward teenager who is going through a lot, I just took it all in really.

“I was very much on ‘receive’. I just sort of tried to absorb it all.”

Church also discussed her “fairytale” career success after being scouted at an early age and the wide range of people she had met, including boxer Muhammad Ali, Beyonce and former US president Bill Clinton.

She said Mr Clinton and his wife Hillary had been “immensely skilful at really making you feel like they actually wanted to meet you”.

“They were genuinely interested,” she said. “I’ve met a lot of members of the royal family and other politicians and other world leaders and they just aren’t.

“They’re not really interested. They don’t want to be there and they can’t even be they can’t be bothered to pretend.”

David Bowie – Isle of Wight Festival – Seaclose Park, Newport
David Bowie (Yui Mok/PA)

Church said she considered herself to be “a very self-aware person” and was aware of how she was and how she had been perceived throughout her life.

“I think I became famous at a time which was particularly toxic for women and for working class women,” she said.

“Growing up in that really toxic culture, which (was) very much based around a very narrow view of what women could be in society and what it looked like for women to be successful.”

Asked if she thought the situation had changed for young people today, she replied: “I don’t know.

“I think it’s just a bit more insidious now, that actually it’s just sort of more covert.”

Brydon & publishes one week early and ad-free on Amazon Music and Wondery+ before publishing on other podcast services.

More from Press and Journal

Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead goalkeeper Sandy Wood signs on for another year at Balmoor
Ineta Dzinguviene killed her baby son at a flat in High Street, Fraserburgh.
Killer mum jailed for smothering 'defenceless' baby boy to death with clingfilm
Former Aberdeen midfielder James Maddison, left, and Leighton Clarkson.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's marquee signing Leighton Clarkson could reach the same career heights as…
Hazlehead Golf Club's Greg Ingram with the Jaffrey Cup. Image: Alan Brown.
Golf: Game-improvement stress worth it for Greg Ingram as Hazlehead player wins Jaffrey Cup
Jess Harwood of Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac provide a fitting homage to the real deal in…
The four hairdressers Julie Stuart, Sarah-Jane Davies, Robyn Wheeler and Yvonne Main in their new salon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From facing redundancy to shear success for new Elgin hairdressers
Steven Geddes. Image: DC Thomson
Man dealt drugs through his letterbox in Aberdeen high-rise
Joni Mackillop and Somhairle Burrows of Radio Skye, Portree
Radio Skye are mentoring the next generation of presenters
Picture of bright blue and green algae on the surface of a loch.
Fresh warning about toxic algae after two dogs die from suspected poisoning in Western…
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sets out his energy strategy
Experts say Labour's North Sea licensing ban will have ‘minimal impact’