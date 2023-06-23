Maisie Peters reveals fan successfully returned her witch’s broom at Glastonbury

Maisie Peters has revealed a fan returned a witch’s broom from another performance to her at Glastonbury.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter made her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Worth Farm, Somerset on Friday.

Her performance coincides with the release of her second album The Good Witch today.

When asked about being handed a broom on stage by the BBC, Peters said: “I did a gig earlier this week in Kingston (at Pryzm) and I asked everyone: ‘If anyone is going to Glastonbury’.

“And when a girl (came) and said: ‘She is’, I gave her a broom.

“And (I said) ‘Try and get this back to me. Just try’. And she did.. What a legend.”

She also joked the fan travelled on the broom from Kingston upon Thames, southwest London.

Peters also said playing on the Pyramid Stage for the first time was “crazy” and “happened in the blink of an eye”.

She was also asked about former Glastonbury headliner Ed Sheeran’s advice, as she is signed to his label, Gingerbread Man Records.

Peters said: “I didn’t get any Glasto advice today but I guess we’ll just save it for when I headline the Pyramid Stage.”

The singer also said she is also looking forward to seeing American singer Lizzo and rock band Arctic Monkeys at the festival and hopes she will be able to see Sir Elton John on Sunday.

Her first studio album You Signed Up For This reached number two in the UK charts.