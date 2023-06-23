Mae Stephens says music was a coping mechanism that saved her life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mae Stephens says music was a coping mechanism that saved her life

By Press Association
Mae Stephens (PA)
Mae Stephens (PA)

British singer Mae Stephens has said that making music “saved” her life and was used as a “coping mechanism” before she achieved her first big successes.

The musician claimed she was going to try one last time to go viral before she uploaded a video to TikTok teasing a song called If We Ever Broke Up, which now has over 12 million views on the social media platform.

Stephens, who will be performing at London festival British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park at the weekend, said she started to write music at the age of 12 as a way to deal with the stresses of bullying.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I started song writing as a coping mechanism.

“I got heavily bullied at school and it became very much a coping mechanism and it saved my life and I worked on it for years.

“I did every gig imaginable, the terrible ones, the ones where no one’s listening. We realised stepping onto TikTok was the way to move forward.

“I tried every type of content possible… we tried following trends and it is quite difficult to do that.

“The video I posted for If We Ever Broke Up… was the last video I was going to post. That was on New Year’s Eve.

“I said, right, if this doesn’t work, I’ve got an entire new year to find a way to support myself financially, go get another job, find a house, move out and just continue on as an adult and and then I woke up to seven million (views) after a lot of drinking and I tested the algorithm again, it worked.

“The next minute I know I’m signing a record deal.

“I’m now performing here, and it’s all gone very fast but I wouldn’t change it at all, it was that sign that you shouldn’t quit, because I wouldn’t be here.

“I put that last video out and it just happened to be the one that sent me to where I am now.”

Stephens added: “As well as that, I was the weird kid, I was the kid that got bullied for their size, height, face, anything you could physically think of.

“I know there are a lot of other kids that have gone through that as well and for me, it’s nice to be able to have that platform to go I was this kid.

“I was the kid that was taken for granted in every friend group… now I’m sat here and I’m trying to prove to other people that if you work hard and you want something enough, you really try for it, you can achieve it and I’m about to play at Hyde Park with two of the most iconic sets of ladies, it’s mad.”

The musician is a supporting act for American singer P!nk, who is performing on Saturday at the festival, and she is also appearing when K pop stars Blackpink headline on Sunday, July 2.

Talking about performing on the main stage, she said: “Now actually seeing the stage, that’s going to be a very interesting learning curve to kind of try and walk around and fill that stage.”

British Summer Time festival – London
Elton John performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London in 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)

Other headliners at BST Hyde Park festival this year include Billy Joel, Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey and Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band.

James King, chief executive officer at European Festivals AEG Presents, thinks that the festival line up is “bigger” and better than it was last year.

In 2022, headliners Adele, Pearl Jam, Sir Elton John and The Rolling Stones took to the stage.

Mr King said: “The line up this year is going to beat it (last year), we’re going to have 550,000 people buying tickets to come to a music event, probably 700,000 people come through the doors.

“It has grown again, I don’t think we can get any bigger than that, because we’re at capacity – unless they increase the size that we can use in the park, but its reputation is growing.

“We want fans to continue to come here feeling that they’re at a great show, and a great experience.”

