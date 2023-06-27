Stormzy set to become owner of AFC Croydon with footballer Wilfried Zaha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormzy set to become owner of AFC Croydon with footballer Wilfried Zaha

By Press Association
Stormzy is set to become joint owner of non-League club AFC Croydon (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy is set to become joint owner of non-League club AFC Croydon (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy is set to become an owner of AFC Croydon alongside football player Wilfried Zaha.

The pair are part of a three-man consortium, along with former Crystal Palace head of player care Danny Young, that has agreed a deal to acquire the assets of the south London side.

The non-league team plays in the Combined Counties Football League Premier South Division – the ninth tier of English football.

Croydon announced contracts had been exchanged with the existing ownership and the consortium “will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club”.

A statement added: “Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.”

Stormzy hails from Croydon and has a long-standing friendship with Zaha.

Last year, the 29-year-old grime star launched a football programme with Adidas to improve diversity in the sport by helping young black people secure roles off the pitch.

#Merky FC is also a collaboration with partners such as Manchester United and Sky Sports.

Stormzy
Stormzy is a passionate football fan (Will Matthews/PA)

It was announced in November to address the lack of diversity in positions such as team managers, coaches and behind the scenes by providing access to multi-year, paid professional placements.

He also has his charity #Merky Foundation and #Merky Books, a collaboration with publisher Penguin Random House and since 2018 has provided scholarships for black students at Cambridge university.

Zaha was born in Ivory Coast but raised in the borough of Croydon.

The 30-year-old Crystal Palace forward is already involved in community projects in the area through his own charitable foundation and an academy.

Zaha tweeted: “May the journey begin.”

