Council chief welcomes probe into ‘worst traffic in Download Festival’s history’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Council chief welcomes probe into ‘worst traffic in Download Festival’s history’

By Press Association
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

A council leader has welcomed an investigation by Download Festival into what he called the “worst” traffic in the event’s 20-year history.

In early June, the roads to the event near Donington Park in Leicestershire saw increased congestion of around two hours and National Highways reported the M1 and A453 had “severe delays”.

Nearby East Midlands Airport said at the time it was experiencing “higher than usual traffic” on the roads as people tried to catch flights.

On Wednesday, event organisers announced a review and said they believe an increase in vehicles used by festivalgoers along with issues over travel routes to car parks on the first two days of the rock festival were behind the problems.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Nick Rushton, leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “Download is enjoyed by thousands of people every year but this can’t be at the expense of the severe impact we experienced on our roads and in our communities.

“Although we provide support, it is ultimately the responsibility of Download’s organisers to ensure arrangements for running an event are put in place, including traffic management plans.

“This was by far the worst we’ve seen in the event’s 20-year history. We welcome the changes organisers are planning and alongside other key partners, we’ll be working with them to make sure changes are made for next year.”

Event organiser Live Nation Entertainment said it is aiming to improve “community engagement” and will hold meetings with local businesses and residents for next year’s festival.

The promoter, which is also behind Reading and Leeds Festivals and Suffolk’s Latitude Festival, said the event will continue with its usual format by opening the campsites two days before opening to “spread” the arrival of attendees.

Live Nation Entertainment said: “Following this year’s Download Festival and a number of traffic management debrief meetings, we recognise that the level of traffic congestion was unprecedented and not acceptable due to the effect it had on our customers and the local community.

“An investigation has been launched to understand what went wrong on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 June 2023 in the surrounding areas of the festival.

“The higher attendance and increased number of vehicles accessing the site on the first two days and the routing to some car parks are believed to be the main contributing factors.

“As organisers of the festival, we have committed to a full review of the traffic management plan and information that was provided to ticket-holders relating to the route to designated car parks.”

National Highways network planner Phil Shaw said: “After any major event such as the Download Festival we routinely carry out a review to see if any lessons can be learnt.

“This will take place with the festival organisers and other partners once the festival season ends.

“We will be looking at how the event impacted our roads and how we can avoid some of the issues encountered by road users next time.”

More from Press and Journal

Breaking news image.
A90 at St Fergus closed in both directions due to crash
One of the Big Hop Trail sculptures at Castlegate
Gallery: Big Hop Trail sculptures start springing up across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Stormzy referred to Shetland in his new song. Image: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire
Stormzy stirs up controversy after referencing 'the Shetlands' in new song
Aberdeen target Rhys Williams
Aberdeen loan signing Rhys Williams hailed an 'incredible player' by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
BRANCHING OUT TO HELP: From left, Andrew Connon of NFU Scotland; David Mackay of Soil Association Scotland; Deputy First Minister Shona Robison; and Alastair Seaman of Woodland Trust Scotland.
New measures to boost agroforestry
Thomas Moradpour and Caspar MacRae at Glenmorangie.
Boss of Glenmorangie and Ardbeg whiskies heads for the bubbly
Martin Wiseman, Deacon of the Aberdeen Weaver Incorporation, Elaine Gowans, Head of Fashion & Textiles at Gray's, Josie Steed, senior lecturer at Gray's, and Philip Sainsbury, Deacon of the Aberdeen Tailors Incorporation.
Gray's lecturers break 500-year barrier to become first females to join Burgess of Trades…
Portrait picture of Elizabeth Watson smiling at camera set against green background.
Neighbours pay tribute to 'hard working' woman found dead in Peterhead home
Richard Hay with his son Aksel.
Emotional 200-mile walk for Shetland father pay tribute to seven-year-old son
Liam Harvey in action for Aberdeen B against Arbroath. Image: Scott Baxter/DCT Media
Elgin City close in on Aberdeen striker Liam Harvey and ex-Dundee United defender Nathan…