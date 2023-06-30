Mae Muller on 10-month celibacy: I can be happy on my own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mae Muller on 10-month celibacy: I can be happy on my own

By Press Association
Mae Muller has said that she went celibate for 10 months and focused on ‘more important things’ (Ian West/PA)
Mae Muller has revealed that going celibate for 10 months has made her realise she could be “happy” on her own.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter – best known as the UK’s entrant for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – said that the experience of abstaining from relationships allowed her to focus on “more important things”.

Eurovision 2023
United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool in May (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking as she released a new song, Muller said: “Me, Myself & I came so naturally because it was exactly how I was feeling.

“I became self-aware enough to realise that I’d always had a problem with needing male validation and thinking about how I was being perceived by men.

“I had to ask myself, who am I even doing this for? I got so sick of caring about other people’s opinions: I went celibate for 10 months, I focused on more important things.

“Going through that process showed me how happy I can be on my own.”

Me, Myself & I is being released following the singer’s dance-pop break-up single I Wrote A Song, which came second from the bottom at Eurovision.

The London-born singer took to the stage in Liverpool and finished 25th with 24 points.

Loreen won the competition with her song Tattoo, which is the second time the Swedish singer has claimed a victory, having also won the competition in 2012.

Next year, the competition will be held in Sweden on the 50th anniversary of the country’s first triumph — Abba’s 1974 victory with Waterloo.

Muller previously announced that her debut album, the 17 track-LP  Sorry I’m Late, will arrive on September 15 and showcase her “vulnerable” side in an “empowering” way.

She has appearances booked for summer events across the UK including Oxfordshire’s Truck Festival, Brighton Pride and Norwich’s Sundown Festival and will be embarking on a tour beginning in November.

Muller is also set to release a music video for Me, Myself & I on YouTube on Friday.

