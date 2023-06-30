5 summer activities not to be missed in Scotland

Summer has arrived in Scotland! School is out and the working hours are shorter — how are you going to spend your free time?

Are you looking for new places to visit, eat, drink and enjoy this season? Here are 5 places offering something different and fun to do this summer in Scotland.

5 summer activities not to miss in Scotland

Braemar Lodge/Kings Larder

Don’t miss out this summer on an overnight stay in Braemar, or why not visit the Kings Larder for a cocktail or a lovely meal.

The luxury log cabins are conveniently situated in heart of the Cairngorms. The lodge offers self-catered log cabins which are furnished to a high standard. They have a spacious open plan lounge-dining/kitchen area, with large French windows and a covered veranda. All accommodations are double-glazed and fully insulated for year-round use.

These are perfect for families, or for those who want the independence of self-catering.

The Kings Larder restaurant is the perfect spot to unwind on your trip with a spot of dinner or a few drinks.

Book now online or call 013397 41627.

Knockando Woolmill

Knockando Woolmill sits in the heart of Speyside on the same site it has occupied for over 230 years and is open for the summer season. Classic guided tours can be booked from the website. The tours cover the history and production of the mill, which has ensured the craft of carding, spinning and weaving with local wool has been passed down through generations. The mill’s heritage is represented in the traditional tweeds, fresh contemporary designs and classic woollen blankets produced on site. The mill’s luxury products can be purchased from the onsite shop and online.

Enjoy a premium coffee freshly brewed from the Red Roof Coffee Shop and an array of delicious scones and cakes. You can also enjoy lunch options like soup and quiche, freshly baked on-site at the mill.

Learn more about Knockando Woolmill today.

Inveraray Jail

Come and experience one of the finest and best-preserved Jail and Courtroom complexes in the world, the Inveraray Jail. Explore this unique collection of historic buildings brought to life by real characters from the jail’s past.

Experience the true stories of what life was like for the men, women and children – some as young as seven – who were tried and locked up all those years ago.

Witness the many forms of punishment used before the days of civilised courts. Discover how inmates were mistreated; branded with hot irons or even their ears nailed to a post. Move through time and enter the spectacular courtroom. Take your seat and listen to actual trials held in this room. Walk the narrow corridors of the Old Prison. See the cramped, overcrowded cells and be shocked at the young children in cells next to a criminal.

Compare the old prison with the new build in 1848. Listen to dramatic true tales from the characters in the jail’s past with free audio guides. The audio guide is also available to download to your smartphone for free. Pre-booking is not required, however save money and buy tickets online using discount code ‘Summer’ to receive 15% discount on all admissions.

The jail is open every day 10am with last admission at 4pm (closing at 5pm).

Learn more about Inveraray Jail today.

Landmark Forest Adventure Park

Landmark Forest Adventure Park has been voted by TripAdvisor as one of the Top 10 Adventure Parks in the UK! Where else can you take the plunge down one of three water coasters, walk through an amazing tropical hot-house with hundreds of stunningly beautiful butterflies, meet your favourite dinosaurs and try out Scotland’s first-ever aerial net challenge?

Visit the Dinosaur Kingdom and come face to face with the T-Rex, enter the world of illusion in the Bamboozeleum or explore the ancient pinewoods on the nature trail. Kids of all ages love the waterslides and there are ropescourses to suit every height and ability.

New for 2023 is NetworX, which offers fun for the whole family and friends. You can ascend into the trees together as you make your way around this brand-new, bouncy net adventure. This attraction is proving to be a firm favourite amongst visitors.

The park is a family-friendly, all-inclusive venue with attractions indoors and outdoors, plus lots of amazing experiences to be had! Families have been enjoying Landmark Forest Adventure Park for over 50 years and with all these great activities on offer, it’s a must-do for any families visiting the Cairngorms National Park.

Learn more about Landmark Forest Adventure Park today.

Moy Country Fair

One of the most popular events in the Highland events calendar, Moy Country Fair is a family friendly event taking place on Friday August 4 and Saturday August 5 2023.

Moy Country Fair celebrates field sport activities whilst also showcasing a variety of entertainment for all ages to experience. The traditional Main Ring will feature the UK’s leading freestyle mountain bike stunt team, Savage Skills, as well as activities and displays including bird of prey demonstrations, pipe bands, gundog demonstrations, a pet parade and terrier racing.

Away from the main stage, activities like clay pigeon and musket shooting, air rifles, catapults and archery will also be available for visitors to participate in. Younger field sports enthusiasts can participate in the Junior MacNab challenge. Hosted by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), the popular event invites children to participate in a clay pigeon shooting, air rifle shooting and fly-fishing challenge. Other children’s activities include inflatable fun, giant lawn games and sumo suits.

Grown-ups can enjoy a variety of food, drink and craft traders as well as cookery demonstrations and talks within a dedicated Food Theatre.

Under 16’s can attend the Moy Country Fair for free with adult tickets costing £17 per person if pre-booked online in advance.

Learn more about the Moy Country Fair today.