Miley Cyrus ‘celebrating who we will become’ as she releases new music

By Press Association
Miley Cyrus (PA)
Miley Cyrus (PA)

Miley Cyrus said she is “celebrating who we will become” as she releases new music on the same day as fellow former Disney star Selena Gomez.

Flowers singer Cyrus shared her new single Used To Be Young on Friday along with a music video which sees her shrouded in darkness before emerging into the light.

While wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt, a nod to her Disney series Hannah Montana, and a sparkly red dress, Cyrus sings the heartfelt lyrics as tears stream down her face.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “USED TO BE YOUNG. OUT NOW.

“This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become.

“I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily.

“I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you. Truly, Miley.”

Below the post, her mother Trish Cyrus wrote: “I love you little and I’m so happy I got to be your Mom.

“We have been on quite the journey over the last 16 years and I cannot wait to see what’s in store for the next 16! Because where ever it takes you, I’ll be right by your side… Always.”

Texas-born child star Gomez, who is famed for her role on Disney’s Wizards Of Waverly Place, released the upbeat track Single Soon on Friday.

The 31-year-old singer’s music video references the possibilities of enjoying life with friends following the end of a relationship.

Her and Cyrus had both been supportive of each other on social media after it was revealed they would both unveil a new single on August 25.