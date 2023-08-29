Kylie Minogue to look back on her career during ITV concert special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kylie Minogue to look back on her career during ITV concert special

By Press Association
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kylie Minogue will be looking back at her career alongside VIP guests at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this year.

An Audience With Kylie, hosted by the Australian singer and airing as a special on ITV, will have live performances and include questions from the audience.

Minogue said: “I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience With at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

“I’ll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all.”

The singer, 55, will be performing her hits along with her latest chart-topper, the electronic onomatopoeia 2023 release Padam Padam.

She has had seven UK number one singles, including Spinning Around and Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, and in July announced her first Las Vegas residency.

Minogue will also release her new 11-track record, a “blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high” called Tension, next month.

She is the female solo artist with the third most UK chart-topping records after Madonna and Taylor Swift.

An Audience With Kylie is commissioned by Lily Wilson, commissioning editor at ITV Entertainment and the broadcaster’s head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe.

Queen and Adam Lambert have performed together (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Rawcliffe said: “Kylie is unquestionably a music superstar, which makes her the perfect next headline star to front An Audience With. We look forward to another unmissable evening.”

Previously, Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, released An Audience With Adele in November 2021.

Fiona Clark, creative director of Lifted Entertainment, said: “An Audience With is the ultimate night in and night out all in one, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the icon that is Kylie to this legendary show.”

ITV and Lifted Entertainment also announced a 60-minute documentary with American singer Adam Lambert in which he explores the barriers he has faced as an openly gay man in the music industry.

With the working title Loud: An Adam Lambert Documentary, the programme will also follow the judge of ITV’s Starstruck speaking to LGBT pop stars.

Lambert, 41, said: “LGBTQ+ representation in the music industry has increased significantly over the last decade.

“It’s a pleasure to work with ITV and the Lifted Entertainment team in creating a documentary exploring the intersection of music and Pride as well as some incredible LGBTQ+ artists embracing their authentic selves and the impact they’ve had on pop culture and the obstacles queer artists have faced.”

An Audience With Kylie is on December 1 at the Royal Albert Hall with tickets going on sale on September 8.

The performance will air on ITV1, ITVX and STV and STV Player later this year.