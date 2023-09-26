UK cinemas to host Swifties with screenings of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK cinemas to host Swifties with screenings of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour

By Press Association
Taylor Swift’s Eras tour film will be screened in UK cinemas (PA)
UK cinemas will screen Taylor Swift’s Eras tour to moviegoers next month.

Vue International and Odeon announced on Tuesday that US superstar Swift’s concert film, which was recorded during her American tour leg, will play at their cinemas.

On Instagram, the multi-award winning singer wrote: “The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide…….. Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!”

Cinema chain, AMC Theatres Distribution, said when it announced the concert film for US audiences in August the run beat the company’s “record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in AMC’s 103-year history”.

It also said the recording of gig dates at the SoFi stadium in California in August – which was directed by Sam Wrench, who has released recordings of Lizzo and Billie Eilish’s concerts, – will play at every Odeon cinema location throughout Europe.

Talking about the news for his own cinema, Tim Richards, chief executive and founder of Vue International, said: “As part of our growing programme of event cinema, we are delighted to be screening Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras tour.

“Since our first event working with (Sir) Brian May and Queen in 2005 to one of the first live concerts ever working with Genesis in 2007, we have screened a wide range of cultural and sporting events.

“Vue’s unparalleled screen, seat and sound experience will truly bring Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show to life and – for many people across the UK – this will be the most accessible and affordable way to enjoy Taylor’s live performances.

“From Barbenheimer to Gentleminions, we’ve recently seen huge cultural phenomenon driven by the shared experience of cinema, and we look forward to welcoming all the ‘Swifties’ to our screens.”

Recent culture moments include young men and secondary school children watching Minions: The Rise Of Gru in 2022 and the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day earlier this year.

More than 7,500 theatres globally will show the Swift tour film beginning on October 13.

In June, Swift announced a host of international dates for her Eras Tour, including shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will start in Edinburgh with three shows at Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 8 and 9 2024 before she heads to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium for June 13, 14 and 15.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium follows on June 18 before three dates in London’s Wembley Stadium on June 21, 22 and 23.

She will then play dates in Dublin, Amsterdam, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria before returning to Wembley to close the international dates on August 15, 16 and 17.