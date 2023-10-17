Lily Allen leads the fashion pack at Glamour Women of the Year awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lily Allen leads the fashion pack at Glamour Women of the Year awards

By Press Association
Lily Allen arrives for the annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at 1 Marylebone Road, in central London (Ian West/PA)
Lily Allen arrives for the annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards at 1 Marylebone Road, in central London (Ian West/PA)

Famous faces have taken to the red carpet for the Glamour Women of the Year awards in London.

The event recognises some of 2023’s biggest names in music, television, film, sport and media and shines a spotlight on women who have made an impact in their field.

Many of those attending the ceremony at One Marylebone in London opted for black gowns, including singer and actress Lily Allen.

Meanwhile, pops of colour from Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan, who was the night’s host,  and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, and filmmaker and actress Lena Dunham, who both wore neon hues, gave the red carpet contrast.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Lily Allen wearing open toe heels and a black dress with cut-outs had her hair slicked back (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Eurovision Singer Mae Muller opted for a black plunging halter-neck with choker detail (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Hannah Waddingham chose a two-tone shimmering metallic gown (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Host for the evening Katherine Ryan in a one-shoulder ensemble with beaded detail (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse showed off her pregnancy bump in neon orange (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu sported a high ponytail and panelled lace overlay skirt (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Reality star Sophie Habboo chose a black minidress with white and pink detail (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
American actress and singer Halle Bailey in a black and white strapless dress with petticoat frills (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Filmmaker and writer Lena Dunham wore a bright yellow floor-length stain column gown (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
Reality star Georgia Harrison showed off the thigh split in her gown with diamante detail (Ian West/PA)
Glamour Women of the Year Awards – London
American actress America Ferrera in a white off-the-shoulder ensemble (Ian West/PA)