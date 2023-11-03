George Michael’s family ‘grateful’ for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction

George Michael’s family have spoken of how “deeply grateful” they are to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ahead of the British singer being formally inducted at a ceremony in the US.

The musician, who died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53, rose to fame alongside Andrew Ridgeley in the pop band Wham! before becoming a solo artist.

He will be inducted into the celebrated hall of fame alongside British singer Kate Bush, American rock band Rage Against The Machine and American rapper Missy Elliott at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York on Friday.

The event is expected to see special guest appearances from Stevie Nicks, Sir Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Levine.

In a statement, Michael’s representatives said: “George Michael Entertainment, the estate and George’s family are deeply grateful to The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and to everybody who voted to induct George Michael this year.

“It is huge honour for one of the world’s great artists, songwriters and producers.”

🚨 HUGE NEWS 🚨 @oliviarodrigo will perform with one of her heroes at the #RockHall2023 Induction Ceremony! Don't miss her return to the @rockhall stage this Friday 11/3 at 8p ET pic.twitter.com/QMi6ne8D3I — Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 1, 2023

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they are eligible for induction and be voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

Bush has previously been nominated before making the cut.

She has experienced newfound popularity after hit TV show Stranger Things featured her song Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).

Other honourees in the performer category include folk pop singer Sheryl Crow, country music star Willie Nelson and rhythm and blues group The Spinners.

DJ Kool Herc and American guitarist Link Wray are being inducted for musical influence award while American singer Chaka Khan, American songwriter and record producer Al Kooper and Sir Elton’s writing partner Bernie Taupin are on the list for the musical excellence award.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Don Cornelius.