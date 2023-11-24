Brit Awards to increase nominees for artist of the year as new trophy unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Brit Awards to increase nominees for artist of the year as new trophy unveiled

By Press Association
Harry Styles won this year’s best British artist Brit (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles won this year’s best British artist Brit (Ian West/PA)

The 2024 Brit Awards will see the number of nominees for British and international artist of the year increase from five to 10.

This year’s award ceremony sparked criticism over a lack of female representation in the gender-neutral British artist category, with the prize going to Harry Styles.

The international artist of the year category saw Beyonce triumph over Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Burna Boy and Kendrick Lamar.

The design of the 2024 Brit Award has also been revealed, with British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones making a colourful and “chaotic” design for the trophy.

The 2024 BRIT trophy designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones
The 2024 Brit trophy is designed by Rachel Jones (John Marshall/JMEnternational/PA)

Explaining the change to the artists of the year categories, along with the introduction of a new R&B award, the event said it followed a consultation.

Views from equality, diversity and inclusion groups and the industry were heard and an internal discussion took place, the Brit Awards said, before changes were made.

Jo Twist, chief executive of the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the body which organise the awards, said: “The Brits is committed to making the show as inclusive and representative as possible, the changes to this year’s categories are part of an ongoing process of evolution, and we will continue to review, listen and learn.”

In 2024, R&B will join the other genre prizes – alternative/rock, dance, pop and hip hop/grime/rap – at the ceremony.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
YolanDa Brown hailed the changes (Ian West/PA)

YolanDa Brown, musician and BPI chairwoman, said: “British music is special, the secret ingredient is its rich diversity of genre bending sounds created by the most eclectic artists of all backgrounds.

“It was this that prompted the Brit Awards to introduce genre-based awards in 2022, and we are delighted to continue this with the addition of a new standalone R&B category to join the four other genres that we will celebrate in 2024. Our best wishes to all the artists who are eligible.”

Eligible potential nominees for the R&B prize need to have released music in the new category in a 24-month period, instead of the usual year-long timeframe, the Brit Awards said.

When the awards went gender-neutral for the first time in 2022, 18 female artists or all-women groups were nominated overall – the most in a decade – and this increased to 20 in 2023.

Despite this, the artist of the year category this year was made up entirely of men – Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Styles and Stormzy.

Artist Jones, who has had exhibits at the Hayward Gallery in London, the Chisenhale Gallery, London, and the Long Museum in Shanghai, called designing the new trophy “a major legacy”.

She said it also allows people to see her outside of “just” being a painter, as she said she has done work on opera Hey, Maudie with composer Joseph Howard and poet Victoria Adukwei Bulley.

Jones added: “I’m finally starting to enter different spaces and develop new perspectives on my work. It’s really incredible that this is part of that journey.”

Explaining her design process for the trophy, she said “I worked from the base up, I covered up to the chest in a variety of colours and then I started to focus on how to develop certain patterns, textures and colour combinations.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Show – London
Lizzo performed during the Brit Awards earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

“I feel like it’s my voice in the form of a trophy, it’s colourful and chaotic, and this was really important because all the other trophies were so distinctive, and you know immediately who made them.

“I’m really happy that what we’ve ended up with is a reflection of my visual language.”

Previous designers of the award have included fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, artist Damien Hirst and sculpturer Anish Kapoor.

The Brit Awards will be held at the O2 Arena on Saturday March 2.

The shortlisted three artists for the rising star award will be announced early next week.