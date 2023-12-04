Billie Eilish says US magazine ‘outed’ her on the red carpet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Billie Eilish says US magazine ‘outed’ her on the red carpet

By Press Association
Billie Eilish appeared at Variety’s Hitmakers awards (Doug Peters/PA)
Billie Eilish appeared at Variety’s Hitmakers awards (Doug Peters/PA)

Billie Eilish has said Variety magazine “outed” her on the red carpet where the singer was interviewed by the US outlet.

In the Variety Power of Women cover story, the American hitmaker, 21, said she was “physically attracted” to women.

Eilish then appeared at Variety’s Hitmakers awards, where she accepted the film song of the year gong for the Barbie movie song What Was I Made For?, and was asked on the red carpet by the magazine about “coming out”.

She said: “I kind of thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realise people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

Laughing, Eilish also said she “didn’t” mean to talk about her sexuality and explained that she was “nervous” about opening up about it.

Following the Saturday event she has since posted on Instagram, on Sunday evening US time.

Eilish wrote: “Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11am instead of talking about anything else that matters(.) I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’ (disguised face emoji).”

In the original magazine interview, published in November, she said: “I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life.

“I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

She also said she has “never really felt like I could relate to girls very well”.

Eilish said: “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

The publisher of Variety magazine has been contacted for comment.