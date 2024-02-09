Shania Twain to headline BST Hyde Park festival for first time this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shania Twain to headline BST Hyde Park festival for first time this summer

By Press Association
Shania Twain will headline BST Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)
Shania Twain will headline BST Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)

Global popstar Shania Twain is the latest musician to be confirmed as a headline act for the British Summer Time (BST) festival.

The Canadian singer, 58, has said it will be a “real privilege” to take to the stage for her debut performance at the festival.

She said: “I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there.

Shania Twain on Radio 2
Shania Twain said it will be a 'real privilege' to perform (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year. It’s going to be a shit-kicking party!”

Special guests on the day include Irish band The Corrs, who released their debut album Forgiven Not Forgotten in 1995 and whose single Breathless topped the UK single charts in 2000, according to the Official Charts Company.

Twain joins previously announced headliners including Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will play to the crowd at Hyde Park on July 5.

Singer and former Take That member Robbie Williams will perform on July 6 and K-pop stars Stray Kids will be taking to the stage on July 14.

In 2023 there were headline sets from acts including P!nk, Guns N’ Roses, Take That and Lana Del Rey.

Twain’s career has spanned over three decades with hits that include That Don’t Impress Me Much, Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and You’re Still The One.

The five-time Grammy winner embarked on the second leg of her Queen Of Me tour in September 2023 in the UK and Ireland, after releasing her sixth studio album of the same name.

The music star is set to return to Las Vegas for her third residency this year at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino with her show Come On Over – All the Hits! kicking off on May 10 until December 14.

The singer previously performed her Let’s Go! Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino from 2019 until September 2022.

Her first residency Still The One played at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two years from 2012 to 2014.

Twain did not release music for 15 years following a bout of Lyme disease that caused her to lose her voice, but in 2018 she underwent open throat surgery after her voice was damaged by the effects of the debilitating illness.

Tickets for Twain’s headline set go on general sale at 10am on February 14.

