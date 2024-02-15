Jack Saunders’ dream fulfilled as he is announced as Brits red carpet presenter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Jack Saunders’ dream fulfilled as he is announced as Brits red carpet presenter

By Press Association
Jack Saunders will present on the Brits red carpet (Ian West/PA)
Jack Saunders will present on the Brits red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Radio presenters Jack Saunders and Yinka Bokinni have been announced as hosts of the Brits red carpet show.

The awards ceremony takes place at The O2 in London next month and will see performances from the likes of Raye, Dua Lipa and Kylie Minogue.

Saunders, 31, and Bokinni, 34, will present live from the red carpet from 7.30pm on ITV2 and will also host The Brits Aftershow on ITVX straight after the main show on ITV1.

Mobo Awards – Sheffield
Yinka Bokinni (Danny Lawson/PA)

Saunders said: “Being a presenter for the Brit Awards on the night has been a lifelong dream of mine.

“I can’t wait to rock the red carpet with Yinka and bring a bit of fun and chaos to the night.”

Bokinni added: “Bring on the Brits – earlier this year (hosting the nominations show) was so amazing.

“It’s an honour to be back so soon and host the red carpet show for ITV2.

“A dream! Super excited to do this alongside my mate Jack Saunders too.

“I honestly can’t wait to catch up with the nominees and to be part of such an iconic evening celebrating the world’s biggest talent. Here we go!”

The red carpet show will include interviews with celebrities and artists as they arrive for the night, and the aftershow will take viewers backstage for a review of the night’s events.

The Brit Awards has also announced that British electronic music project Jungle and afrobeats singer and rapper Rema will perform during the event.

Jungle said: “It’s an honour for us to be asked to perform at this year’s Brit Awards.

“We’re really excited to be part of such an amazing showcase for British music.”

Rema added: “I am honoured to be returning to The O2 to perform at the Brit Awards this year.”

Hosting the annual awards show this year is Love Island: All Stars presenter Maya Jama and radio stars Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo.

The Brit Awards 2024 will take place on Saturday March 2 and will be broadcast live on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.