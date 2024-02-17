Jordan North says he will ‘be back soon’ after departure from BBC Radio 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jordan North says he will ‘be back soon’ after departure from BBC Radio 1

By Press Association
Jordan North attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
TV and radio personality Jordan North has thanked his colleagues and teased he will “be back soon” following his departure from Radio 1.

The BBC announced on Friday that former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing will replace North on Radio 1’s drivetime show.

Laing will join Vick Hope to co-host Going Home, which broadcasts from 3.30pm to 6pm Monday to Thursday.

On Saturday, North, who has worked at the station for a decade, said he would miss his colleagues “greatly”.

In an Instagram post, he said: “Hello everyone

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues / talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot.

“To my amazing fellow presenters I wish I could thank you all personally, I’ve loved working with you it’s been an absolute blast!

“Big love to Katie Thistleton, Greg James, Arielle Free, Ricky, Melvin & Charlie, Dean & Vicky, Clara Amfo, Matt & Molly, Scott Mills, Grimmy, all the rest of you fantastic lot, and of course my partner in crime Vick Hope… I’ll miss being on air with you every day.

“Most importantly the biggest of thank yous to the fantastic listeners who have been really generous and always made me feel welcome, your kind words & messages have been so lovely, thank you so much.

“I’ll be back soon, and can’t wait to see you all again.”

North was a runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2020.

He has co-hosted with Hope since 2021, and replaced Fearne Cotton as co-presenter of the Top Of The Pops Christmas and new year editions with Clara Amfo in 2021.

Laing, 35, will take over from March 4, having previously presented on the station during Mollie King’s maternity leave.

The Oxford-born TV star has been a regular face on TV and has appeared on shows such as Through The Keyhole, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Celebrity Juice.

He also presents the podcast NewlyWeds with his wife Sophie Habboo, and launched his gourmet sweets range, Candy Kittens, in 2012.

He is the descendant of Sir Alexander Grant, 1st Baronet, creator of the McVitie’s digestive biscuit.