Jordan North says he will ‘be back soon’ after departure from BBC Radio 1

TV and radio personality Jordan North has thanked his colleagues and teased he will “be back soon” following his departure from Radio 1.

The BBC announced on Friday that former Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing will replace North on Radio 1’s drivetime show.

Laing will join Vick Hope to co-host Going Home, which broadcasts from 3.30pm to 6pm Monday to Thursday.

On Saturday, North, who has worked at the station for a decade, said he would miss his colleagues “greatly”.

In an Instagram post, he said: “Hello everyone

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all my wonderful colleagues / talented producers at Radio 1 who many I consider to be friends for life and will miss greatly, you’ve all reached out to me over the past 24 hours and it really has meant a lot.

“To my amazing fellow presenters I wish I could thank you all personally, I’ve loved working with you it’s been an absolute blast!

“Big love to Katie Thistleton, Greg James, Arielle Free, Ricky, Melvin & Charlie, Dean & Vicky, Clara Amfo, Matt & Molly, Scott Mills, Grimmy, all the rest of you fantastic lot, and of course my partner in crime Vick Hope… I’ll miss being on air with you every day.

“Most importantly the biggest of thank yous to the fantastic listeners who have been really generous and always made me feel welcome, your kind words & messages have been so lovely, thank you so much.

“I’ll be back soon, and can’t wait to see you all again.”

North was a runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2020.

He has co-hosted with Hope since 2021, and replaced Fearne Cotton as co-presenter of the Top Of The Pops Christmas and new year editions with Clara Amfo in 2021.

Laing, 35, will take over from March 4, having previously presented on the station during Mollie King’s maternity leave.

The Oxford-born TV star has been a regular face on TV and has appeared on shows such as Through The Keyhole, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Celebrity Juice.

He also presents the podcast NewlyWeds with his wife Sophie Habboo, and launched his gourmet sweets range, Candy Kittens, in 2012.

He is the descendant of Sir Alexander Grant, 1st Baronet, creator of the McVitie’s digestive biscuit.