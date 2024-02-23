Beyonce tops UK singles chart for first time in almost 14 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce tops UK singles chart for first time in almost 14 years

By Press Association
Beyonce has gone to number one in the UK singles chart (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce has topped the UK singles chart for the first time in almost 14 years with track Texas Hold ‘Em.

It comes after the 42-year-old American pop star made history as she became the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart in the US.

The country track was released on February 11 during the Super Bowl – along with her other single 16 Carriages – and it is expected to feature on her album which will drop on March 29.

The LP will follow on from the success of her 2022 offering – Renaissance.

Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum – New York
Beyonce attends the Punk’: Chaos To Couture Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York (Denis Van Tine/PA)

The 32-time Grammy award-winning star from Houston, Texas, last went to number one in the UK singles chart on March 2010 when she collaborated with Lady Gaga on the song Telephone (2009).

Four more of her songs have reached the top spot – If I Were A Boy (2008), Deja Vu featuring Jay Z (2006), Beautiful Liar featuring Shakira (2007) and Crazy In Love (2003).

In 2023, Beyonce toured Renaissance, and a documentary chronicling her 39-city world tour premiered in North American cinemas on December 1.

Over the course of five months, some 2.7 million concertgoers attended and the tour grossed close to 500 million dollars (£411m), according to Billboard.

The American singer, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, first made it big with girl group Destiny’s Child before she went solo and released her number one debut album Dangerously In Love in 2003.

T in the Park – Scotland
Beyonce performs at the T in the Park music festival at Balado Park near Kinross (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alongside her music career, the singer has starred in 2006 comedy romance film Dreamgirls as Deena Jones and voiced Nala in The Lion King in 2019.

She has headlined Glastonbury, Coachella and a number of other festivals and has several Brit awards and MTV awards to her name.

Elsewhere in the singles chart this week, American singer-songwriter Benson Boone landed at number two with his offering Beautiful Things.

Following this is Lose Control by American singer Teddy Swims and in the fourth spot is Training Season by pop star Dua Lipa, who has been teasing the release of a new album.

At number five is Stick Season by American musician Noah Kahan which has moved down four spaces from the top spot.