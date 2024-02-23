Laura Whitmore ‘exhausted and bruised’ as she finishes Comic Relief Arctic trek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Laura Whitmore ‘exhausted and bruised’ as she finishes Comic Relief Arctic trek

By Press Association
Laura Whitmore, Sara Davies, Alex Scott and Vicky Pattinson completed the challenge (Brodie Hood/Comic Relief/PA)
Laura Whitmore, Sara Davies, Alex Scott and Vicky Pattinson completed the challenge (Brodie Hood/Comic Relief/PA)

TV presenter Laura Whitmore said she was feeling “very exhausted” and bruised as she finished a trek at the edge of the Arctic Circle for Comic Relief.

The former host of Love Island was joined by Alex Scott, Sara Davies and Vicky Pattison, who completed Snow Going Back: Comic Relief vs The Arctic after four days braving freezing temperatures.

The quartet, who are the first all-female Red Nose Day celebrity challenge line-up, started their trek in Tromso, Norway, and used cross-country skis, fat bikes and snowshoes to travel 50km to the finish line.

Comic Relief challenge
Laura Whitmore and Vicky Pattison during day three (Brodie Hood/Comic Relief/PA)

Whitmore said: “We did it! We finally got to the end…we’re very excited, we’re very exhausted, there’s bruises, there’s aches.

“I feel quite emotional now because I wasn’t sure we’d all finish it, and we did.

“It is the toughest thing I’ve done physically on my body and also mentally but we are doing it for a really brilliant cause.

“I would never put myself in this situation by choice, except if it’s for Comic Relief and I’ve seen first hand the work that they do.

“Projects funded by Comic Relief are helping with everything from just basic survival, to putting food on the table for your family, paying for basic heating and just trying to get on with each day as much as possible.

Comic Relief challenge
Laura Whitmore, Sara Davies, Alex Scott and Vicky Pattison during a training session before the start of the challenge (Brodie Hood/Comic Relief/PA)

“Thank you so much to everyone who supported us, we needed those words of encouragement because at times, we’ve been really low.

“I just can’t believe we’ve made it to the end so please keep donating, keep supporting us.”

Dragons’ Den star Davies, 39, said she could not feel her extremities when they were doing the trek.

“I remember there was that one night, we trekked for 10km, we couldn’t feel our fingers, we couldn’t feel our toes, we got there and we had four shovels and we had to dig to get in the tent,” she said.

“And I remember we just laid in that tent absolutely freezing, and the reality hit of that’s only a couple of nights for us, but for a lot of people, it’s an everyday thing trying to get warm in their house and I think it just gave us time to reflect on how lucky we are.

Comic Relief challenge
Laura Whitmore, Sara Davies, Vicky Pattison and Alex Scott arrive at the airport in Norway (Brodie Hood/Comic Relief/PA)

“And therefore, how we want to use the platforms we have to raise awareness and raise those funds.”

On their final day, the team’s Norwegian guide had given them news of a weather warning for an impending snow storm.

Braving deep snowfall, the team began the day on cross-country skis before swapping to snowshoes to complete their 50km trek.

Red Nose Day is an annual campaign that raises life-changing funds, and money raised from the Arctic challenge will help tackle poverty and provide food, essential healthcare or safe shelter for people in the UK and around the world.

A documentary about the challenge will air on BBC One in the lead up to Red Nose Day on March 15.