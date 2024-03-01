Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland ‘delighted’ as album debuts at number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland ‘delighted’ as album debuts at number one

By Press Association
Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland have topped the UK album chart (Official Charts Company/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland have topped the UK album chart (Official Charts Company/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland’s collaborative album Swing Fever has topped the UK chart.

The record is comprised of covers from the big band era, featuring tracks including Lullaby Of Broadway, Good Rockin’ Tonight and Pennies From Heaven.

Speaking to the Official Charts Company after the record was confirmed at number one in the album chart, Sir Rod, 79, said: “Are we happy about this, Jools? Totally unexpected.”

Holland, 66, added: “I’m so happy, (this has) never happened to me before. So I’m delighted, thank-you so much.”

It is the first number one UK album for Holland, who is best known for fronting BBC Two show Later… With Jools Holland, on which he brings together artists for live performances.

Sir Rod, who is the former frontman of rock band Faces, last had a number one album more than four years ago with You’re In My Heart, which featured some of his classic vocal tracks accompanied by new arrangements from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

He now has 11 chart-topping albums to his name, which means he draws level with David Bowie, Taylor Swift and U2, according to the Official Charts Company.

Sir Rod and Holland have been promoting their album on TV shows including Dancing On Ice, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Sir Rod has described Swing Fever as “a celebration of the joy and spirit of swing music”.

Rod Stewart and Jools Holland album signing
Jools Holland and Sir Rod Stewart during a signing session for their new collaborative studio album Swing Fever (Yui Mok/PA)

Elsewhere in the album chart, Millennials by Scottish indie outfit The Snuts debuted at number two, while Stick Season by American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan remained at number three.

In fourth spot is The Weeknd’s 2021 album The Highlights, while Thanks For Hating by rapper Potter Payper has debuted at number five.

For the second week in a row, Beyonce’s Texas Hold ‘Em tops the UK singles chart.

In second spot is Lose Control by Teddy Swims, with Beautiful Things by Benson Boone at number three.

Stick Season by Kahan is at number four, while End Of Beginning by indie outfit Djo has moved up six places to number five.