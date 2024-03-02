Brit Awards: Memorable moments from across the years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Brit Awards: Memorable moments from across the years

By Press Association
Maya Jama will be one of the hosts at the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)
Maya Jama will be one of the hosts at the Brit Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

From pop stars squaring up to each other to political speeches, the Brit Awards annual ceremony has gripped the country for nearly 50 years.

Ahead of 2024’s star-studded event on Saturday, which is being hosted by Maya Jama, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp at London’s O2 arena, here is a look some of the most memorable moments from previous years.

– Stormzy’s Grenfell tribute

After the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 people died, Stormzy performed on stage at the 2018 Brits and took aim at then-prime minister Theresa May.

Brit Awards 2018 – Show – London
Stormzy performs onstage during the 2018 Brit Awards show (Victoria Jones/PA)

During the performance, which saw water pour down over him, the grime star said: “Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? What, you thought we forgot about Grenfell?”

And he said of the Government: “You should do some jail time. You should pay some damages.”

– Madonna takes a tumble

The Queen of Pop took a dramatic fall down a set of stairs during her performance in 2015 after a cape she was wearing was pulled by a dancer.

She made a quick recovery to continue singing Living For Love.

– Lewis Capaldi brings a bottle of Buckfast on stage

While collecting his award for song of the year from Sir Tom Jones in 2020, the Scottish singer-songwriter brought a bottle of the caffeinated, alcoholic drink with him.

Clinging to his Brit trophy and Buckfast, originally made by monks at Buckfast Abbey in Devon, he used his speech to pay tribute to his late grandmother.

– James Corden cuts off Adele

Adele was left fuming in 2012 when, under pressure from producers worried about the show overrunning, presenter Corden cut short her acceptance speech for British album of the year.

The British singer flipped a middle finger at the cameras, later saying it was aimed at “the suits at the Brit Awards”. She later got an apology.

– Kate Moss represents David Bowie

Two years before his death in 2016, Bowie’s supermodel friend was his stand-in to collect the best British male award.

Clad in the Kansai Yamamoto rabbit-print jumpsuit Bowie wore in 1972 as alter-ego Ziggy Stardust, Moss was dubbed by presenter Noel Gallagher as his “representative on Earth”.

– Geri Halliwell makes a statement with her Union Jack dress

One of the most memorable moments of ’90s pop culture took place at the Brits.

For the Spice Girls’ 1997 performance of their hit Who Do You Think You Are, Ginger Spice performed in a dress emblazoned with the Union Jack.

The look is often cited as one of the most famous of the decade.

Geri Halliwell and Victoria Adams – Brit Awards ceremony
Geri Halliwell in the now famous Union Jack dress performing at the Brit Awards (Fiona Hanson/PA)

– Liam Gallagher snubs his brother during Oasis award acceptance speech

At the 2010 Brits, Gallagher made a surprise appearance to accept the gong for best album of the past three decades – awarded to Oasis’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

He did not thank his brother and former bandmate, Noel, then gave away the gong and hurled the microphone into the audience.

But it was not his first Brits controversy, as in 2000, Robbie Williams challenged him to a televised boxing match for £100,000.