Israel unveil new Eurovision song after push back to previous lyrics

Israel has unveiled their new entry for the Eurovision Song Contest after the country faced push back to the lyrics of their previous song.

The new song, titled Hurricane, will be performed by singer Eden Golan during the international song competition in Malmo, Sweden in May.

Her original track, October Rain, caused controversy as the lyrics were thought to reference the Hamas attacks of October 7.

On Sunday, Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 revealed the new song, which has been created by Keren Peles, Avi Ohayon and Stav Beger.

Eurovision describes itself as a non-political event and has previously blocked addresses which they fear could politicise the event.

In 2022, Russia was banned from competing in the song contest after its invasion of Ukraine.

The country’s national broadcasters subsequently suspended their memberships of the EBU in protest, preventing them from taking part in future contests.

Last year, Israel was represented by Israeli singer Noa Kirel who performed her song Unicorn which placed third.

The UK will be represented by Years & Years singer Olly Alexander at Eurovision this year.

The Years & Years singer will perform his new dance-infused single Dizzy, which some critics have said may be “enough to get the judges’ heads spinning”.