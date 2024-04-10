Olly Murs to headline Flackstock as festival returns for its third year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Olly Murs to headline Flackstock as festival returns for its third year

By Press Association
Olly Murs during the Flackstock festival in memory of Caroline Flack at Pangbourne, Berkshire in 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA)
British singer Olly Murs will headline Flackstock when the festival returns for its third year, it has been announced.

The event, being held in July in honour of the late TV presenter Caroline Flack, first took place in 2022, set up by a committee that includes Flack’s mother Christine and friends Natalie Pinkham and Dawn O’Porter.

Flack, who won the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing and was known for presenting Love Island, took her life at the age of 40 in February 2020.

Caroline Flack in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Murs, 39, who co-hosted The Xtra Factor alongside Flack, performed at the music event held in the grounds of Englefield House, Berkshire, in 2022 and 2023 but said this year’s festival will be his first time performing a full set.

“It’s going to be amazing to be back at Flackstock this year,” he said.

“For the past two years I’ve been there for the closing of the night and performed Sweet Caroline.

“But this year we are doing a full set for the crowd, and I can’t wait to perform at this day festival in Caroline’s memory.

“This isn’t just a gig – it’s something that’s raised nearly half a million pounds for four brilliant charities and it’s a pleasure to be there to help raise even more for them on behalf of Caz.”

In addition to Murs, the first main acts to be announced for the event include All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis, The X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson, Scottish music artist Tom Walker, The One And Only singer Chesney Hawkes and band NewDad.

Keith Lemon, aka Leigh Francis, on stage with Louise Redknapp, Kimberly Wyatt and Pixie Lott during the Flackstock festival (Suzan Moore/PA)

There will also be an onstage appearance from fitness and health coach Joe Wicks.

Caroline’s mother Christine said: “I can’t believe we are in our third year and have Olly performing a full set this time round.

“Last year was bigger and more successful than we could have ever imagined so we are thrilled the festival is coming back for a third time.

“Raising so much money for these brilliant charities was exactly what we’d hoped for – providing a legacy for my Caroline.

“As I’ve said before, Carrie was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends.

“It’s just incredible to have the support of these excellent acts for a third time and it will be a day not to be missed.

“A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work – Giles Cooper Entertainment and Englefield House and to all the brilliant sponsors.

“My family are so proud that so many people who knew Carrie loved her so very much.

“And celebrating her life and raising money for the charities once again will be a fantastic event for us all. We hope you can join us.”

Money raised from the festival will be split equally between charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

Flackstock 2024 will take place on Monday July 22 between 4pm and 10.30pm, with more acts to be announced.