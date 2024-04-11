Cheryl ‘thankful’ Girls Aloud found fame before intrusion of social media

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Cheryl ‘thankful’ Girls Aloud found fame before intrusion of social media

By Press Association
Girls Aloud (Ian West/PA)
Girls Aloud (Ian West/PA)

Girls Aloud star Cheryl has said she is “thankful” she was part of a generation of pop stars that found fame without the intrusion of camera phones and social media.

The singer, 40, shot to fame as part of the girl group, which was formed as part of the 2002 reality show Popstars: The Rivals.

Speaking to Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, she said: “I’m (…)  thankful to just be in this generation where we got to live as pop stars without the phones.”

Girls Aldoud – Smash Hits Poll Winners Party
Girls Aloud in 2004 (Andy Butterton/PA)

Her bandmate Kimberley Walsh added: “Without Instagram, without any of that stuff.”

Discussing how much access there is to the daily lives to celebrities now, and whether that changes the popstar image, Cheryl said: “It does, and I don’t know whether that’s a good or a bad thing. I can’t decide.

“Because in a way it humanises you (…) and makes people realise, actually she’s just another person, just another human, and we should not be, like, adoring or idolising anybody.

“But in another way it takes away the sprinkle or magic of being, you know, a pop star (…) someone to aspire to or look forward for.”

Vodafone Live Music Awards 2006 – London
Girls Aloud in 2006 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Walsh added: “Growing up we kind of loved that, you know? I loved that I couldn’t see what Kylie had for breakfast.”

The group will be heading out on a reunion tour, in memory of their bandmate Sarah Harding, and Cheryl said she still remembers all the dances to the songs.

She said: “It’s funny because it’s like muscle memory. We’ve done it, it’s so ingrained and we did it so many times on different tours, the same choreography, your body remembers even before your brain catches up, really.”

Cheryl, Walsh, Harding, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts dominated the charts in the early 2000s with hits such as Sound Of The Underground, Jump, Love Machine and Biology.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017
Sarah Harding died in 2021 (Ian West/PA)

Harding died in 2021 at the age of 39 after breast cancer spread to other parts of her body.

After parting ways, the group reunited with new music for their 10th anniversary – while a second reunion was planned for their 20th anniversary when Harding was diagnosed with cancer.

The group have said the upcoming tour will be “a celebration of Sarah”.

The tour, dubbed The Girls Aloud Tour, kicks off in Dublin in May.