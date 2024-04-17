Metallica’s James Hetfield reveals Lemmy tribute tattoo using star’s ashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Metallica’s James Hetfield reveals Lemmy tribute tattoo using star’s ashes

By Press Association
Lemmy (Yui Mok/PA)
Lemmy (Yui Mok/PA)

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has paid tribute to his late friend Lemmy by using some of the Motorhead star’s ashes in his latest tattoo.

In a post to Instagram, Hetfield showed off the new design of an ace of spades inside what appears to be a iron cross inked on to his middle finger.

The singer of the US heavy metal band revealed he had the ink mixed with a “pinch” of Lemmy’s remains which he was given after the veteran rocker died in 2015 aged 70.

“A salute to my friend and inspiration Mr. Lemmy Kilmister,” he wrote alongside the post.

“Without him, there would be NO Metallica.

“Black ink mixed with a pinch of his cremation ashes that were so graciously given to me.

“So now, he is still able to fly the bird at the world.”

He said his friend, tattoo artist Corey Miller, helped create the artwork with his “steady hand”.

The design appears to be a nod to Motorhead’s hit track Ace Of Spades, the title track of their fourth album.

Singer and bassist Lemmy – whose real name was Ian Kilmister – was best known as the only continuous member of British rock band Motorhead, who he co-founded in 1975.

The band helped pioneer heavy metal music in Britain with a string of albums including 1980 hit Ace Of Spades.

The rocker had suffered failing health since August 2015 and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer on Boxing Day that year, just 48 hours before he died.

His Hollywood funeral saw rock heavyweights including Nirvana and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and Metallica members Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo pay tribute.

US rockers Metallica rose to become one of the biggest heavy metal bands in the world after forming in the 1980s.

The group, who have released a host of chart-topping albums, have previously discussed how Motorhead influenced their sound.