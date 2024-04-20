Taylor Swift album breaks Spotify record with 300 million streams in a day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift album breaks Spotify record with 300 million streams in a day

By Press Association
Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have more than 300 million streams in a single day on Spotify (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift’s latest offering, The Tortured Poets Department, has become the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day.

Swift, 34, also became the most-streamed artist in a single day on the platform when her record was released on April 19, according to the streaming service.

On X, formerly Twitter, the company wrote: “History made! On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day.”

It comes after Swift became the first female artist on Spotify to reach 100 million monthly listeners in August 2023.

The Grammy winner’s highly anticipated 11th studio album includes collaborations with Florence And The Machine and Post Malone and her song titles and lyrics appear to make reference to some of her ex-flames.

Fortnight, featuring American rapper and singer Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, is Swift’s first single from the album and has become Spotify’s most streamed song in a single day.

Her music video for the track includes an appearance from Dead Poets Society stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, as well as her collaborator Post Malone.

Hours after dropping the 16-song edition of her album the US pop superstar announced an expanded version with an extra 15 songs, titled The Anthology.

The Bad Blood singer, who is known for taking inspiration from past relationships for her music, has placed So Long, London at number five in the album’s tracklist – the slot reserved for the most meaningful song on each of Swift’s records.

The song is thought to offer new insight into her split with The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn after six years together.

Before the album’s release, fans had speculated whether the album title was a reference to star Alwyn.

In December 2022, Alwyn and Normal People star Paul Mescal revealed they had a WhatsApp group chat with Fleabag actor Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club.

Swift is known for writing songs about her ex-boyfriends, with previous flames Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer among those who have been linked to some of her biggest hits.

Swift, who has 11 chart-topping UK albums, had announced the arrival of her latest record live on stage at the Grammy Awards in February.

The performer will bring her Eras Tour to the UK from June 7, when she kicks off with three shows in Edinburgh with the run of London shows beginning on June 21.