Olly Murs says late co-star Caroline Flack visits him in his dreams

Singer and TV presenter Olly Murs has said his late friend and former co-star Caroline Flack visits him in his dreams.

Flack, who co-hosted The Xtra Factor with Murs from 2011 to 2012 and The X Factor in 2015, was found dead in February 2020, aged 40.

Murs, 39, who recently became a father, told the Big Issue: “I would love to talk to Caroline again.

Caroline Flack and Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)

“She was a huge part of my life and career. Special person, special friend.

“We had an interesting relationship, but it was great.

“It’s mad because people say they visit you in your dreams.

“Caz does that quite frequently actually.

“It’s lovely when people that pass away do that.

“Since Caroline passed, I’ve made those moments.

Caroline Flack and Olly Murs presenting X Factor (Ben Birchall/PA)

“It’s the most surreal moment but it’s lovely when them days happen.

“I’d love to see Caz again and chat to her.”

Before he became a co-presenter on The Xtra Factor, Murs found fame as a contestant on the ITV reality singing show when he auditioned in 2009.

He said: “When I did The X Factor I came back to Essex to do a gig.

“I’d been in this club probably three months before.

“There were a couple of girls I had been speaking to that I tried to, you know, you’d see them and think, oh, I’d love to go on a date with her.

“I’d ask them and they’d go, you’re not my cup of tea.

“That night, I walked in, one of them was front row.

“She was screaming, looking at me and giving me all this.

“About two songs in I said, ‘Do you know what’s really amazing about doing this gig tonight? I can see how shallow some people are now that I’m famous, whereas before you didn’t care’.”

Earlier in the month Murs announced the birth of his daughter Madison, with his wife Amelia.

Murs features in this week’s Big Issue, out now.