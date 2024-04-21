Olly Murs says late co-star Caroline Flack visits him in his dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Olly Murs says late co-star Caroline Flack visits him in his dreams

By Press Association
Olly Murs and Caroline Flack (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Olly Murs and Caroline Flack (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Singer and TV presenter Olly Murs has said his late friend and former co-star Caroline Flack visits him in his dreams.

Flack, who co-hosted The Xtra Factor with Murs from 2011 to 2012 and The X Factor in 2015, was found dead in February 2020, aged 40.

Murs, 39, who recently became a father, told the Big Issue: “I would love to talk to Caroline again.

Music Industry Trusts Award – London
Caroline Flack and Olly Murs (Ian West/PA)

“She was a huge part of my life and career. Special person, special friend.

“We had an interesting relationship, but it was great.

“It’s mad because people say they visit you in your dreams.

“Caz does that quite frequently actually.

“It’s lovely when people that pass away do that.

“Since Caroline passed, I’ve made those moments.

X Factor auditions – Cardiff
Caroline Flack and Olly Murs presenting X Factor (Ben Birchall/PA)

“It’s the most surreal moment but it’s lovely when them days happen.

“I’d love to see Caz again and chat to her.”

Before he became a co-presenter on The Xtra Factor, Murs found fame as a contestant on the ITV reality singing show when he auditioned in 2009.

He said: “When I did The X Factor I came back to Essex to do a gig.

“I’d been in this club probably three months before.

“There were a couple of girls I had been speaking to that I tried to, you know, you’d see them and think, oh, I’d love to go on a date with her.

“I’d ask them and they’d go, you’re not my cup of tea.

“That night, I walked in, one of them was front row.

“She was screaming, looking at me and giving me all this.

“About two songs in I said, ‘Do you know what’s really amazing about doing this gig tonight? I can see how shallow some people are now that I’m famous, whereas before you didn’t care’.”

Earlier in the month Murs announced the birth of his daughter Madison, with his wife Amelia.

Murs features in this week’s Big Issue, out now.