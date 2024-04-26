BBC Radio 2 listeners choose favourite Abba song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

BBC Radio 2 listeners choose favourite Abba song

By Press Association
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson (Ian West/PA)
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson (Ian West/PA)

A poll of BBC Radio 2 listeners has revealed their favourite Abba song as Dancing Queen.

Presenter Gary Davies launched the vote to mark the 50 year anniversary of the Swedish pop group winning the Eurovision Song Contest in April 1974 at the Brighton Dome with Waterloo.

However, the chart-topper did not appear in the top five songs chosen by Radio 2 listeners, with The Winner Takes It All in the number two spot, followed by Thank You For The Music, Slipping Through My Fingers and The Day Before You Came.

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) reached number six, while Waterloo landed at number seven, followed by Knowing Me, Knowing You, Super Trouper and Eagle.

Davies said: “Dancing Queen is one of those songs that just makes you happy every time you hear it and still gets any dancefloor full to this day – a guaranteed singalong.

“Thank you Radio 2 listeners for crowning such a brilliant track Your Ultimate Abba Song.”

The top two songs reached number one in the UK charts, but the rest of the top five were minor hits.

The Day Before You Came peaked at number 32 in the UK chart and Thank You For The Music reached number 33, while Slipping Through My Fingers was only released in Japan and became popular after featuring in the film and musical Mamma Mia!

Abba congratulate each other
Abba in Brighton after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with Waterloo (PA)

Jeff Smith, Radio 2’s head of music, said: “Radio 2 listeners’ love of Abba has not diminished since they burst on to the music scene in the 1970s, and Dancing Queen is absolutely one of the most classic pop songs ever recorded.”

Five of the songs in the top 30 are from the 1979 album Voulez-Vous, five are from 1980’s Super Trouper, four from 1977’s The Album, three from 1976’s Arrival, and three from 1981’s The Visitors.

Their most recent record, 2021’s Voyage, also landed a place on the list with Don’t Shut Me Down.

The top 10 songs as voted by the BBC radio station’s listeners are:

1. Dancing Queen
2. The Winner Takes It All
3. Thank You For The Music
4. Slipping Through My Fingers
5. The Day Before You Came
6. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
7. Waterloo
8. Knowing Me, Knowing You
9. Super Trouper
10. Eagle