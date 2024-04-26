Moody Blues founder Mike Pinder remembered as ‘great cosmic philosopher’

The Moody Blues founder Mike Pinder has been remembered as a “great cosmic philosopher” following his death at the age of 82.

The Birmingham-based rock band, famous for hits such as Nights In White Satin, Go Now, Question and Tuesday Afternoon, was created by Ray Thomas, Denny Laine, Graeme Edge, Clint Warwick and Pinder in 1964.

In a statement on Facebook on behalf of the late musician’s family, former band member John Lodge announced that keyboardist Pinder died on Wednesday at his home in California.

He said: “Michael’s family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully. His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family.

“Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart.

“He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place; as he always said, ‘Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground’.

“His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come.”

Born in Birmingham, Pinder contributed to the band’s music throughout the 1960s and 1970s including their first album The Magnificent Moodies and the 1978 record Octave.

He would leave the band during the 1970s and release solo albums The Promise in 1976 and 1994’s Among The Stars.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Moody Blues singer John Lodge and wife (Lionel Healing/PA)

American musician Al Jardine wrote on Instagram: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Mike Pinder, who was an original founding member of the Moody Blues and created the most amazing pocket orchestras with his Mellotron.

“I love Days of Future Passed and will always remember Mike as the Mellotron Man and great cosmic philosopher. Mary Ann and I send our condolences to his lovely wife Tara & family, friends and fans everywhere. RIP Mike… among the stars.”

Drummer Edge died aged 80 in 2021, while singer Thomas died at the age of 76 in 2018 and bassist Warwick died in 2004 aged 63.

Laine, who co-founded Wings which featured Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, died aged 79 in December following a battle with lung disease.

Guitarist Justin Hayward and Yes keyboardist Patrick Moraz are also among those who later joined the band.