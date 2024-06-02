Eminem on track to secure 11th number one single in UK with Houdini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eminem on track to secure 11th number one single in UK with Houdini

By Press Association
Eminemâ€™s Houdini is on track to secure the number one spot on the UK singles chart (Yui Mok/PA)
American rapper Eminem is on track to secure his 11th number one single in the UK charts with Houdini.

The Official Charts Company predicts the song will debut atop the singles chart on Friday, knocking off Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso.

The track, which features on his forthcoming album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace), was released on May 31 and the music video includes appearances from the likes of Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

Eminem MTV Awards
US rapper Eminem performing on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2002 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

It begins with the lyrics “guess who’s back, back again” – a reference to his 2002 single Without Me in which his alter-ego Slim Shady makes his return.

The rapper has received backlash to the song as the lyrics are thought to also reference when rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the feet in 2020.

“If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me. Would I really have a shot at a feat?”, the lyrics read.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, achieved mainstream popularity with 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, which earned him the best rap album at the Grammy’s.

The Missouri-born rapper currently has 10 chart-topping UK singles including Stan (2000) and Lose Yourself (2002).

He has also had 10 UK number one albums with records including The Marshall Mathers LP (2000), The Eminem Show (2002) and Encore (2004).

Among his other records are 2017’s Revival and 2018 album Kamikaze.

His latest record will be his first studio album since 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By, which also featured a deluxe edition, Side B.

Elsewhere in the charts, A Bar Song (Tipsy) by American singer Shaboozey could remain at number three next week while Band4Band by rapper Central Cee featuring Lil Baby is predicted to stay at number four.

Lunch from the new album Hit Me Hard And Soft by American singer Billie Eilish could move from number two to number five.