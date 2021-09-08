Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

I May Destroy You and It’s A Sin among 2021 Edinburgh TV awards nominees

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 1:37 pm
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You, Motherland and We Are Lady Parts are among the hit TV programmes nominated for the Edinburgh TV Awards.

David Tennant and Jason Watkins in Des, I Hate Suzie’s Billie Piper and It’s A Sin’s Keeley Hawes have also all been nominated for best TV actor in a drama, alongside Anthony’s Rakie Ayola and Hayley Squires in Adult Material.

Other critically acclaimed shows from the past year nominated for the best international drama award include Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit, Lupin, Fargo, Lovecraft Country and Your Honor.

Michaela Coel’s groundbreaking series that explores sexual consent, I May Destroy You, which she created, wrote and starred in, is up for the best drama award.

It faces competition from All Creatures Great And Small, Anthony, Des, Gangs of London and It’s A Sin.

We Are Lady Parts and Motherland will compete in the best comedy series category, along with Bloods, Brassic, Starstruck and Trying.

The BBC Two sitcom Motherland, which explores the trials of middle-class parents, also has two actors nominated for best TV actor in a comedy: Tanya Moodie, who plays Meg, and Anna Maxwell Martin who stars as Julia.

They are also up against Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts, Brassic’s Joe Gilgun, Maxxx’s O-T Fagbenle and Blood’s Samson Kayo.

The breakthrough talent category features a line-up of rising stars including singer turned actor Olly Alexander, Rosie Jones, Yinka Bokinni, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and Hector Abbott.

TV stalwart Graham Norton will go up against Anita Rani, Bradley Walsh, Grayson Perry, Roman Kemp and Romesh Ranganathan in the best TV presenter category.

Sky Sports and ITV have been nominated for the Green Award, which highlights producers and organisations that are leading the charge towards sustainability in the industry.

The Edinburgh TV Awards has also appointed broadcaster Reggie Yates as its first jury president.

Yates said: “It is a real honour to Chair the Jury for this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival Awards.

“Despite the challenges of the last year through the Covid pandemic, it has been incredible to see tenacity, creativity and innovation come to the fore.

“It was a real pleasure deliberating with my fellow jurors on some of the most entertaining, dramatic, thought-provoking and inspiring programming and talent from the past year.”

The Edinburgh TV Awards will be held digitally on October 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal